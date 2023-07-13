Police In Almeria Arrest 31 People In Huge Firearms And Drug Seizure

By John Ensor • 13 July 2023 • 12:27

€60,000 seized by Guardia Civil. Credit: guardiacivil.es

Police have made a huge breakthrough in smashing organised crime in Almeria with the arrest of one of the most violent gangs in Almeria.

A report published by the Guardia Civil on Thursday, July 13, detailed the successful Operation Palma, in which the Rifeño clan, known for hashish trafficking, and extreme violence have been effectively closed down.

The Rifeño clan, a notoriously violent organisation dedicated to drug trafficking along the Almerian coast, has been arrested. Officers detained 31 people including its leader, 19 of whom have been remanded in custody.

The charges include belonging to a criminal organisation, drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and explosives, falsification of documents, smuggling, illegal detention and attacking a police officer.

In a staggering haul, police have confiscated 3,055 kilos of hashish and €60,000 in cash, 30 vehicles – 10 of which were top-of-the-range, a submachine gun, six pistols, bulletproof vests, military tactical equipment, a chain of spikes to neutralise police vehicles, Molotov cocktails, explosives and three drug-boats.

Investigations began in July 2020 when the first drug stash of the gang was detected. The Guardia Civil detected a series of hashish transactions on the Almeria coast, specifically on the beach of El Palmer, in the municipality of Enix. A lengthy investigation that lasted almost three years, saw up to seven shipments being made.

The leader, known as ‘El Rifeño,’ has a long history of drug trafficking. High-level members of the organisation lived in upper-class areas in Roquetas de Mar, so as not to arouse suspicion.

In the first phase of the operation, six house were searched, with the arrest of eight people. This resulted in the seizure of €60,000 in cash, boats, vehicles, bulletproof vests and taser pistols.

Eight workshops and industrial warehouses were also inspected in the towns of Huércal de Almería, Vícar and Almería city. Two other suspects on the run in Melilla and Barcelona were also arrested, one of whom had explosives that he was trying to sell on the illicit market to other criminal organisations.

This operation has been carried out by the Organised Crime and Anti-Drugs Team of the Guardia Civil in Almeria. The proceedings fall under the jurisdiction of the Courts of Instruction 2 and 3 of Almeria, promoted by the Anti-drug Prosecutor’s Office of Almeria.