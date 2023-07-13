Rumours of Juan Carlos Definitive Return

By Lisa Zeffertt • 13 July 2023 • 14:25

Image - Casa Real

Rumours of former King Juan Carlos I’s definitive return to Spain if Núñez Feijóo wins the elections spark controversy, despite denials from his entourage.

The former king, Juan Carlos I, is planning to return to Spain at the end of July to participate in regattas in Sanxenxo, Galicia. The regatta will take place between July 28 and 30 and as an avid sailor, he frequently participates in regattas and sees this as an opportunity to train his team for the World Sailing Championship in August in the Isle of Wight.

The king has made a few trips this year to Spain, after living in self-imposed exile after damaging financial allegations over tax fraud and questionable business deals with Saudi Arabia came into the public eye. He currently resides in Abu Dhabi.

No stranger to controversy, he has had a contentious reputation, and despite being credited with leading Spain through its transition to democracy post-Francisco Franco in 1975, Juan Carlos later abdicated in 2014 in favour of his son, Felipe, due to a damaged legacy and multiple controversies surrounding financial dealings.

In March 2020, his son and King stripped him of his annual stipend and renounced his own personal inheritance from Juan Carlos to prevent reputational damage after reports that he was due to receive millions of euros from a secret offshore fund with connections to Saudi Arabia. He was then submitted to an investigation by Spain’s supreme court over his role in a Spanish consortium contract worth €6.7bn for the construction of a high-speed rail line between Medina and Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

In April 2023, he visited Spain for the second time since his exile and spent some time in Sanxenxo with a friend and fellow regatta competitor, Pedro Campos. His visit to Spain at the end of July will also coincide with the Copa del Rey Mapfre, held from July 29 to August 5 in the Bay of Palma.

However, according to ‘El País‘ newspaper, the king was rumoured to have indicated his intention to return to Spain permanently but only if Núñez Feijóo wins the elections on July 23. This rumour, as the elections draw near, has caused a flurry in the press.

The journalist Susanna Griso, as an unofficial spokesperson for Don Juan Carlos on ‘Espejo Público‘ states that the rumours have been met with “a resounding denial by the entourage of the emeritus King,” and “in no case is he going to return to Spain, nor is he considering establishing his residence in Spain,”

Since Don Juan Carlos settled in Abu Dhabi, the question of his return to Spain has been raised on several occasions, always surrounded by controversy and contention.