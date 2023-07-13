By Anna Ellis • 13 July 2023 • 14:42

Spain earns top spots in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list. Image: Kzenon / Shutterstock.com.

LAST WEEK Valencia hosted The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Gala with restaurants and chefs from across the globe coming together for one of the biggest gastronomic events in the world.

The city of Valencia was the perfect location to host the gala, with a thriving gastronomic scene of its own.

From internationally renowned paella and rice dishes to deliciously fresh citrus fruit, Valencia is home to a wide variety of cuisines comprised of local produce imbued with incredible technique and creativity.

The event featured Joan Roca, from El Celler de Can Roca; Jeremy Chan, chef and co-founder of Ikoy in London, as well as award winners Elena Reygadas and Pía León.

Reygadas, the chef of Rosetta Restaurant in Mexico, was recognized in 2022 by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

In turn, Peruvian, Pía León, chef at Central & Kjolle, won the award for the best female chef in Latin America and the award for the best female chef in the world in The World’s 50 Best, in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

The list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 was announced and includes the most prestigious restaurants in the world, resulting from a vote among 1,080 international experts who are part of The World’s Best Restaurants Academy.

Central, in Lima, won first place, with two Spanish restaurants, Barcelona’s Disfrutar and Madrid’s Diverxo, winning second and third place respectively.

The top fifty winners are First place, Central (Lima, Peru), second spot, Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain). Bronze medal to Diverxo (Madrid, Spain), followed by Asador Extebarri (Atxondo, Spain), Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark), Maido (Lima, Peru), Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy).

Atomix (New York, USA), Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico), Table by Burno Verjus (Paris, France), Tresind Studio (Dubai, UAE), A Casa do Porco (Sao Paulo, Brazil), Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico).

Followed by, Odette (Singapore), Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand), Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy), Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand), Steirereck (Vienna, Austria), Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina), Quique Dacosta (Denia, Spain), Den (Tokyo, Japan), Elkano (Getaria, Spain), Kol (London, UK), Septime (Paris, France).

The halfway spot goes to Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal), Schloss Schauenstein (Furstenau, Germany), Florilege (Tokyo, Japan), Kjolle (Lima, Peru), Borago (Santiago, Chile), Frantzen (Stockholm, Sweden), Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain), Hisa Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia).

El Chato (Bogota, Colombia), Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy), Lkoyi (London, UK), Plenitude (Paris, France), Sezanne (Tokyo, Japan), The Clove Club (London, UK), The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium), Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany).

Followed by, Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy), Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy), Leo (Bogota, Columbia), Le Bernardin (New York, USA), Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany), Orfali Bros Bistro (Dubai, UAE), Mayta (Lima, Peru), La Grenouillere (La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France), Rosetta (Mexico City, Mexico) and taking the number fifty spot, The Chairman (Hong Kong).