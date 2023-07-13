Spain’s Top Five Favourite Beers

By John Ensor • 13 July 2023 • 15:17

Estrella Galicia. Credit: juantiagues/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

So many beers, and so little time. While most people have their favourites it’s good to try something different now and again.

To outsiders, Spain is famous for its wine industry, from the obvious ones like Rioja to the less well-known Albariño wines from Galicia. However, Spain also has a long history of brewing top-quality beers, what are the best-selling brands? And is your favourite among them?

For some Expatriates and tourists, there are certain things that they miss while in Spain, it might be a particular food or favourite drink. But Spain has some exceptional beers that have to be sampled that are perfectly tailored for the Spanish climate and gastronomy. Who knows, your new favourite could be there just waiting to be discovered.

San Miguel Especial: 5.4 per cent

With its headquarters in Malaga, Andalucia, it’s no surprise that this classic Spanish beer is first on the list. A little-known fact: by 1940 this world-famous beer was the most consumed beer in all of Asia.

According to their website, it’s best served ‘between four and six degrees Celsius,’ and goes down a treat ‘with gazpacho, grilled fish and Russian salad.’

Mahou Cinco Estrellas: 5.5 per cent

With its history going back to 1890, Mahou Cinco Estrellas was introduced in 1969, described as ‘A golden beer, with a creamy and consistent foam, with a characteristic, moderate and fine flavour, with a fruity aroma.’

Estrella Galicia: 5.5 per cent

Founded in 1906, the company, based in A Coruña, Galicia is still going strong. It can be paired with almost anything. The company specifically recommends fresh cheeses, vegetables, mushrooms, white fish and meats.

Cruzcampo Especial: 5.6 per cent

Established in 1904, with its headquarters in Sevilla, Andalucia, it has factories in Sevilla, Madrid, Jaen and Valencia. Its founders were brothers Tomás and Roberto Osborne Guezala, who learned the art of brewing from their travels through Germany.

Cruzcampo recommend their beer with, spicy dishes, mustards, salted meats, barbecues and lightly cured cheeses.

Estrella Damm: 5.4 per cent

The oldest brand in Spain, brewed in Barcelona since 1876. Estrella Damm was founded by ‘August Kuentzmann Damm who emigrated from Alsace with his wife Melanie, fleeing the Franco – Prussian War.’ According to one expert its delicious with pan con tomate.