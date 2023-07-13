Striking A Chord: Marbella And San Pedro Age Concern Receives Grand Piano Donation

By Betty Henderson • 13 July 2023 • 16:36

The grand piano is going down a treat in the residence. Photo credit: Carol Woodnoth

Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro have announced that they received a heartwarming donation in the form of an elegant grand piano.

The grand piano which is worth a staggering €8000 was a generous donation from local couple Christine and John Lord. The piano has now been relocated to CK La Quinta, a residence for mature residents in the Marbella area.

The grand piano now provides live music for the residents of the local residence home. Since Tuesday, July 11, Age Concern volunteers have been hosting lively afternoons of singing and dancing every Tuesday.

The grand piano adds even more fun and joy to the event, uplifting the spirits of the residents, who look forward to the sessions.

The Age Concern volunteers and residents have even created their own song titled the ‘CK La Quinta Tuesday Afternoon,’ inspired by the classic tune by The Moody Blues. The lyrics go like this: “Tuesday afternoon, I’m just beginning to see, now I’m on my way, it doesn’t matter to me, chasing the clouds away”.

Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro also received a generous donation of over €3000 from the International Theatre Society. The funds were raised during the recent Lark in the Park Midsummer Night’s Dream event, which was a major success.

The proceeds will go towards Age Concern’s charitable efforts to improve the quality of life for older people living in the Marbella area.

Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro is a branch of the UK-based charitable organisation that offers free information and advice to older people.

Their fully trained volunteers provide one-to-one assistance to anyone feeling isolated and struggling to cope with daily life. The groups also organises coffee mornings across Marbella and a Social and Activity Centre in San Pedro to bring older people together for companionship and fun activities.

From exercise classes to arts and crafts, Age Concern offers a range of events to suit everyone’s interests. Their aim is to support older people in every way possible and make them feel part of a caring community in Marbella.