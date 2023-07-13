Take The Plunge: Rincon De La Victoria Launches Reef Diving Initiative

By Betty Henderson • 13 July 2023 • 19:30

The coral reef has been the subject of much scientific and environmental interest. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincon de La Victoria

RINCON de la Victoria’s Town Hall is inviting beach-goers to don their snorkelling gear and diving suits to explore the beautiful marine ecosystem of La Cala del Moral beach reef, this summer.

The reef diving initiative was announced on Monday, July 10 and is being developed by the experienced local company, Eco & Dive Diving Sports Club, after it was granted permission to run by the Capitania Marítima de Malaga. Once up and running, the project is planned to run from this month until December.

The experience

The dive tours will start with an informative talk on marine life, followed by a guided tour of the reef’s endangered and protected species, covering a distance of around 600 metres at a depth of two to four metres.

Beach-goers interested in diving the reef can either join a group or dive solo. The only requirement is to know how to swim, and children must always be accompanied by adults.

The reef

The reef area’s marine life includes brightly coloured tropical fish, black fish, as well as all the native species of the Mediterranean, which divers can expect to see. The reef area is also home to different coloured sea urchins, and anemones.

The marine flora at the reef also includes a variety of algae, which play an essential role in maintaining the ecosystem’s balance.

The project aims

The project is aimed at promoting the reef’s marine ecosystem’s natural beauty and the wide variety of marine flora and fauna present in the area.

The initiative is part of Rincón de la Victoria’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism and raise awareness about the importance of protecting the marine environment and its unique reef.

The local Mayor, Francisco Salado, explained that this pioneering project would allow participants to see the value of the marine biodiversity in the reef. He hopes that raising awareness in this way will lead to better protection for the reef.

Head of the Eco&Dive Club, Gemma Infante, added that they had carried out studies on the reef with marine biologists and scientists. The initiative aims to provide an engaging and alternative experience for beach-goers to enjoy.

This exciting initiative is a must-try for those who love the sea and want to explore the beauty of the Mediterranean and one of its reefs.