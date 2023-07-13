Temu: Shop Like A Billionaire

By John Smith • 13 July 2023 • 12:39

Temu offers some unbelievable prices Credit: Screenshot Temu advert

MANY people enjoy a conspiracy theory and the latest concerns brash newcomer, the online company Temu which is giving Amazon a run for its money.

Arriving in America as if from nowhere less than a year ago, Temu (stands for Team Up Price Down) is undoubtedly very cheap and has attracted a huge number of customers who can’t afford brand names.

This company which is a subsidiary of a Chinese based organisation which offers a very similar service in China basically sells cheaply produced Chinese product at incredibly low prices.

Indeed, many people pay nothing for their goods as they can receive significant discounts on the already low prices by introducing friends and family.

Temu is now advertising heavily in Spain but if the American experience is anything to go by, whilst it may attract many customers initially, poor quality of product and/or service could see it suffer quite quickly.

This is all fact, but the conspiracy theory considers that it is just a front to obtain information about individuals around the world and then feed it all back to the Communist Chinese Authorities.

In addition, because it appears that most of the revenue earned by Temu is from selling information to third parties, by signing up, especially if using the mobile App, consumers are effectively providing access to a huge amount of their personal information.

Taken a step further, if companies such as Amazon have to cut their prices in order to compete with Temu, then they in turn will demand reductions in price from suppliers and also potentially either cut the workforce or drive wages down.

According to Kim Kommando in USA Today;

“The prices are low because the goods are cheap.

“What you see isn’t necessarily what you get.

“Temu is a Communist China based app and site.

“Temu monitors your activity on other apps, tracks your notifications, locations, and can potentially change the settings on your phone.”

The company makes the bulk of its money from online marketing fees and the goods on offer are simply sold at very low prices as loss leaders in order to allow it to obtain information about its clients which can then be sold on.