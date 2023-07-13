By Anna Ellis • 13 July 2023 • 16:58

Vera can be counted on for a well-prepared summer programme. Image: Ayuntamiento de Vera / Facebook.

The summer period is synonymous with cultural activities of all kinds in any self-respecting territory, regardless of its size.

Vera can be counted on for a well-prepared programme with a wide variety of entertainment to suit every age and taste.

The traditional bullfighting festival that is celebrated every year taking advantage of the patron saint festivities of the neighbouring town of Garrucha, concerts, a motocross exhibition and initiatives for children’s entertainment are just some of the options that the summer programme houses, which will continue until the end of August.

On July 22, Vera will host the Ruedo Music Festival, a musical event with up to nine DJs who will make you want to dance throughout the whole twelve hours that the event lasts (5:00.PM until 5:00.AM). Tickets for this can be purchased in different shops and establishments in the city such as Juan Moreno Restaurant, Terraza Carmona or Dos Semillas cafeteria.

The month of August will begin with intensity, on August 5 there is an exhibition of the best Freestyle motocross riders in Spain.

This event will feature renowned figures in this discipline such as Pedro Moreno, four times champion of Spain and one of the most technical pilots in Europe; Christian Meyer, one of the most extreme pilots in the world; Greg Rowbottom, an English pilot settling in Spain with an unstoppable progression, as well as the rider who offers the most spectacle, Xavi Dols ‘Jabato’.

The musical Indiano Jones: the Emerald Table will be in charge of putting the finishing touches on August 10, starting at 10:00.PM.

The Plaza de la Pergola in Verat will be the other neuralgic point of the cultural summer of the municipality, with a myriad of offers. There will be events such as an exhibition of radio control cars (July 22), a puppet theatre (August 11) and a magic show of Mago Franque (August 25).

The full program of the cultural summer in Vera can be found Vera Council website.