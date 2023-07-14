Civil War Torture Victim Appears in Court

By Lisa Zeffertt • 14 July 2023 • 8:26

The area that previously housed Franco’s tomb will be ‘repurposed’

Julio Pacheco is suing four police officers, including Commissioner Villarejo, and will appear before the Spanish courts to seek justice for the torture he suffered after being arrested in 1975; his wife, Rosa María García, who was arrested alongside him, will appear as a witness. This is a first in Spanish history.

This Friday, July 14, Julio Pacheco Yepes will become the first victim of the Franco regime to be heard by the courts under a criminal case for crimes committed during the dictatorship, 48 years after the death of Francisco Franco.

Until now, the only case against the Francoist regime happened 10,000 kilometres away, in Argentina. But last May, court magistrate Ana María Iguacel, of Madrid’s Court No. 50, admitted the case filed by Julio against four members of the Political-Social Brigade for a crime of “torture in a context of crimes against humanity.” In this unprecedented legal case, he will be suing the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, policemen Álvaro Valdemoro, José Luis Montero Muñoz and José María González Reglero.

The first case of its kind

As a historic first, a victim of crimes in the dictatorship has been able to sit before a judge and is another first that a case against anyone in Franco’s regime has reached this point, with a witness statement being taken from the complainant’s wife, Rosa María García, who was arrested at the same time as Pacheco.

The event has been hailed by groups after “more than a hundred” cases have been filed in the courts, with the most recent cases just a month ago in June in Valencia and Navarra. Most of the cases are automatically archived, ensuring impunity for those responsible for war crimes perpetrated during the regime.

A rally will be held to celebrate this historic event by several human rights organizations and memorialists bearing the slogan “The first of a hundred”, in reference to the numerous archived cases that never made it to court.

Julio said that he felt “expectant” and “nervous”, but is also “very happy and hopeful that we can finally begin to have justice in the Spanish State.” He was a member of the Spanish Democratic University Federation (FUDE), who joined the FRAP (Anti-Fascist and Patriot Revolutionary Front) in the 1970s, and later became its political leader. He was arrested in August 1975 in Madrid and imprisoned and tortured for seven days at the General Security Directorate of Puerta del Sol. He was arrested with his wife, Rosa María García, along with other FRAP militants.

One night in 1975

Around midnight, several Francoist police officers dressed as civilians stopped his wife in the street and asked for her identification documents before arresting her. Shortly after, a knock came at the door. “I opened it and saw a gun pointed at my face”, Pacheco says.

Although Julio will testify before the judge as a complainant, Rosa María will also appear as a witness, who accuses policeman Antonio González Pacheco, also known as ‘Billy the Kid, for subjecting her to torture.

Pacheco states that he was beaten by Villarejo, who participated in an operation against the FRAP in Madrid which resulted in the arrest of all the leaders, for which he received a prize of 25,000 pesetas.

In the arrest, Pacheco was accused of leading operations that resulted in the death of Guardia Civil Lieutenant Antonio Pose. Pacheco refused to sign the statement, saying “I did not sign that because it was a lie.” He was tortured due to his refusal to sign and transferred to the prison in Carabanchel, while his wife, Rosa, was transferred to the Yeserías prison for women.

They were released provisionally and on bail on December 3, and after Franco’s death, they moved to live in Valencia for a few years. Later, they learned that they had finally been charged with possession illegal propaganda and illegal association.

Documents from the National Historical Archive will be used as documentary evidence In court, as the criminal case begins.

A divisive topic

The recent events where Spain’s violent past during the Spanish Civil War is now coming to light are often perceived as reopening wounds, but many of the victims of the war are still alive and seeking reparations or searching for lost relatives who were buried in mass graves.

The Amnesty Law of 1977 has been used by the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court as a reason to refuse to investigate such cases. In practice, the law interprets that crimes against humanity cannot be applied to previous acts since it entered into the Penal Code in 2004 and the statute of limitations would have to be applied. However, it is being debated whether crimes against humanity can be given amnesty.

Human rights organizations have been unsuccessfully demanding modifications to the law to bring it in line with national laws. The Courts recently considered the Democratic Historic Memory Law as insufficient grounds to prosecute crimes carried out during the Francoist regime and rejected putting cases forward. To date, the Pacheco case remains the only one to get as far.