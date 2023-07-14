Post-ively Prepared: Correos Extend Hours for Elections

By Catherine McGeer • 14 July 2023 • 12:06

Correos goes the extra mile to ensure a seamless voting experience. Image: Correos.com

IN preparation for the upcoming elections, the postal service, Correos, has taken several measures to accommodate the surge in remote voting applications. To ensure smooth operations, they have extended the opening hours of several offices in the Region of Murcia.

Fourteen offices, including the main office in Murcia and its branches, will be open from 8.30 am to 10 pm. Additionally, offices in Alcantarilla, Cieza, Los Alcázares, Puerto Mazarrón, San Javier, Santiago de la Ribera, and Yecla will be open from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm.

To cater to the electoral process, all Correos offices in the Region will be open this Saturday, July 15, from 9 am to 2 pm. Furthermore, the offices in La Manga del Mar Menor and Águilas will extend their hours until 9 pm on the same day.

Con motivo de las Elecciones Generales del 23 de julio, ampliamos el horario de nuestras oficinas este fin de semana para facilitar el depósito del #VotoPorCorreo a toda la ciudadanía. — Correos (@Correos) July 13, 2023

The main office in Murcia will also be open to customers on Sunday, July 16, from 9 am to 2 pm.

The deadline for depositing postal votes is Thursday, July 20. Correos has received a record-breaking 2,622,808 requests for postal votes, marking an 80.45% increase compared to the elections in 2016. This surge in demand prompted Correos to implement extraordinary measures, including hiring 20,240 new workers and operating offices during the weekend.

Correos aims to ensure that citizens’ right to vote is upheld, and they have made significant efforts to accommodate the increased workload. Over 30% of the workforce originally scheduled for holidays in July voluntarily changed their plans to assist in the voting process.

Si ya has recibido tu documentación electoral, acude cuanto antes a tu oficina para depositar el #VotoPorCorreo. No lo dejes para última hora. — Correos (@Correos) July 11, 2023

As the deadline approaches, the Post Office has until Sunday to deliver the necessary documentation, including ballot papers, to applicants. Delivery personnel will attempt to personally deliver the documents to voters up to two times. After that, they will leave a notice for the voter to collect the documents at the post office.

While some offices experienced long queues on the last day for ballot applications, the postal service remains committed to facilitating the voting process.