Divorce Rates Drop After Pandemic

By Lisa Zeffertt • 14 July 2023 • 8:50

Image: Daniel Jedzur/Shutterstock

The pandemic and lockdown measures were stressful for many couples and households, with 24/7 confinement leading to many marital breakdowns and a spike in divorce rates.

At the end of 2022, the Community of Madrid registered a total of 11,987 marital annulments, separations or divorces, a decrease of 6.9 per cent compared to 2021, 1,566 fewer than in the previous year, 2020. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), most marriages ended with mutual agreement.

The average marriage in Spain lasts a little over 16 years, and the age group in which most Spaniards get divorced is between 40 and 49. The mean age at which divorce usually occurs for women was 45.9 years, as opposed to 48.4 years in the case of men.

Statistics show that although the majority of couples were single before they tied the knot, 8.9 per cent of the men were previously divorced and 0.4 per cent were widowed. Among women, 9.5 per cent were divorced, while 0.4 per cent were widows.

Of the divorces registered in 2022, 79.8 per cent of the divorces were registered by Spanish nationals and 12.2 per cent by foreign nationals.

The Community of Madrid has a rate of 1.76 annulments of marriage per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to the country average of 1.8, in 2022. At the national level, the highest number of divorces and separations were registered in Ceuta.

Marriages in Spain end mostly according to failure of communication in relation to the upbringing of children, with 32 per cent of couples citing this as a reason for their decision to divorce. 45.5 of divorced couples had no children, compared to 43.1 who had minors.

Shared custody cases are rising, with 45.5 per cent of parents seeking shared custody of any children. In 55.3% of divorce cases, alimony was assigned, 57.5 per cent of the payments were assigned to the father, while 3.9 per cent were assigned to the mother.

Infidelity and economic stress are major contributing factors to divorce rates in Spain. A spike in divorce rates also occurs typically after the summer and Christmas holidays, with more family time often resulting in more conflict between couples.