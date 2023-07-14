Fashion Fix: Runway Show Kicks Off Virgen Del Carmen Festival In La Herradura

By Betty Henderson • 14 July 2023 • 21:03

Local businesspeople got the chance to showcase their latest styles. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almunecar

La Herradura’s Fashion Night was a hit on Thursday, July 13, launching the 2023 Virgen del Carmen Festival in honour of the saint.

The fashion show kicked off the celebrations for the Virgen del Carmen, an important traditional event for the coastal town.

Local fashion brands including Sport Corner, Windsurf La Herradura, Priscila, Pétalos, Rosi Pozo, Mona Corbally, Piu Bella, and Lilián Urquieta, showcased their summer collection during a fantastic runway show featuring six young models from the local area.

The Deputy Mayor of La Herradura, Daniel Barbero gave a welcome address to kick off the event. He shared his thanks to the public for showing out in force and thanked everyone who made the event possible.

The models then took to the runway from 10pm, strutting their stuff and showing off the local businesses’ latest summer styles. The event was supported by the Almijara hotel, with Mariló Joya hosting the event.

The runway show was followed by a lively after party in the Plaza de la Independencia with a performance by the Show Ancoda.

Virgen del Carmen celebrations

Another highlight of the Virgen del Carmen Festival is a concert by the legendary Spanish band, Triana, which is set to take place this evening, on Friday, July 14, at midnight.

A concert by Niño Carmelo and María Gómez, ‘La Canastera’, is also set to give a concert at the Plaza de la Independencia, tomorrow on Saturday, July 15.

A mass in honour of the Virgen del Carmen will be held on Sunday, July 16, before the iconic festival procession and traditional dance ceremonies.

The procession of the patron saint of sailors, the Virgen del Carmen at 9pm on Sunday, July 16 is set to be the biggest event of the festival. The procession sees local brotherhoods carry a procession float featuring a statue of the Virgen del Carmen into the sea, in a symbolic tradition to ask for protection for sailors at sea.

This year’s Virgen del Carmen Festival in La Herradura promises to be an exciting event packed full of activities for everyone. The Fashion Night has set the bar high, and guests are eager to see what’s next!