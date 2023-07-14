Golf And Giving Back: La Cala Lions To Hold Captain’s Day Golf Tournament

By Betty Henderson • 14 July 2023 • 19:28

Some of the pride at a recent event at El Chaparral Golf Club. Photo credit: La Cala de Mijas Lions

The Lions Club of La Cala de Mijas are getting ready to host their annual Captain’s Day Tournament on Thursday, August 31 at El Chaparral Golf Club in Mijas.

About the event

The Lions’ Captain’s Day Tournament is a charity fundraiser that aims to support the Lions‘ service projects and charity work in Mijas and beyond.

The contest will follow the ‘Individual Stableford’ format, with two categories for players to choose from. The first category is for players with a handicap of 0.0 to 15.8, while the second category is for those with a handicap of 15.9 to 36.

The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9am, followed by a day of exciting fundraising activities, including a raffle, prize draw, and auction.

Players will be treated to a full day of welcome catering and lunch with wine, and the top three players in each category will receive prizes. Adding to the fun will be a ‘closest to the pin’ prize for both ladies and men, as well as a longest drive prize for both categories.

Entry costs

Entry to the Lions’ golf tournament costs €70 for non-members of El Chaparral Golf Club, while members can participate for €40. Junior players can also join in the fun for €40, which includes lunch, green fees, and a shared buggy throughout the tournament.

About the Lions

The La Cala Lions Club has been serving their community for the last 25 years, helping those in need both locally and abroad.

They’ve fed families, supported children needing specialised medical care, funded educational support for schools, and much more.

The Lions Club relies on the public’s generosity to support their social activities and charity shop by shopping from them and giving daily donations.

Save the date

The Lions Club has also released a ‘save the date’ for their annual President’s Evening which is set to take place at La Sierra Restaurante on Saturday, September 9. The glamorous evening will feature a meal with entertainment by the duo Sweet Illusion.

More details about the evening will be released on the Lions’ website here.