Inflation In Portugal Falls To 3.4 per cent In June

By Chris King • 14 July 2023 • 5:30

Image of food products in a supermarket trolley. Credit: Davizro Photography/Shutterstock.com

The year-on-year inflation rate in Portugal fell to 3.4 per cent in June, 0.6 percentage points lower than in May.

This was confirmed on Wednesday, July 12, by the National Statistics Institute (INE) in Portugal. The actual year-on-year change rate of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) advanced by INE coincided – rounded to one decimal place – with the value of the flash estimate released on June 30.

According to the statistical institute, the registered deceleration was: ‘in part, explained by the base effect resulting from the increase in fuel prices verified in June 2022’.

In the month under analysis, the underlying inflation indicator (total index excluding unprocessed food products and energy) registered a variation of 5.3 per cent, against the figure of 5.4 per cent recorded in the month of May.

The change in the index for energy products decreased to -18.8 per cent. This was compared to -15.5 per cent in the previous month. In addition, the index for unprocessed food products decelerated to 8.5 per cent, compared to 8.9 per cent for the last month.

In June, the monthly change in the CPI was 0.3 per cent, in comparison to -0.7 per cent in the previous month, and 0.8 per cent in June 2022. The average change in the last 12 months was 7.8 per cent, against 8.2 per cent in May.

The HICP showed a year-on-year change of 4.7 per cent

The Portuguese Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) showed a year-on-year change of 4.7 per cent, 0.7 percentage points below that recorded in the previous month.

It was also 0.8 percentage points lower than the value estimated by Eurostat for the Eurozone, which in May was 0.7 percentage points.

Excluding unprocessed food and energy products, the HICP in Portugal reached a year-on-year change of 6.9 per cent in June, compared to 7.3 per cent in May. This was higher than the corresponding rate for the Eurozone, where it was estimated at 6.8 per cent.

Data released by INE also point out that the HICP registered a monthly variation of 0.4 per cent in comparison to -0.4 per cent in the previous month, and 1.1% in June 2022. This produced an average variation of the last 12 months of 8.4 per cent, against 8.8 per cent in the previous month, as reported by cmjornal.pt.