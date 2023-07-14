International Cycling Union Confirms Ban On Trans Women Competing Against Women In International Competitions

By Chris King • 14 July 2023 • 16:58

Image of a cyclist. CREDIT: TORWAISTUDIO / Shutterstock.com.

At a special meeting held on July 5 by the International Cycling Union (UCI), a decision was made in the debate about trans women competing against women.

The conditions for trans people in cycling competitions were then discussed by trans people, female athletes, scientists, and experts in law and human rights.

As a result, it was concluded that trans women who have gone through puberty as men are no longer allowed to take part in UCI competitions for women.

At the same time, the men’s class changes its name. It will now be called the men’s open and all cyclists who do not meet the conditions for the women’s class will be admitted there.

Cycling As A Competitive Sport Is ‘Open To All’

In a statement, David Lappartient, the UCI president, said: ‘First of all, the UCI wants to emphasise that cycling – as a competitive sport, leisure activity or a means of transport – is open to everyone, including trans people, who we urge to participate just like everyone else’.

He also pointed out that the association supported the right of individuals to choose their gender. ‘But, we have an overarching obligation to guarantee fair conditions in cycling competitions’, Lappartient stressed.

The new rules are valid from July 17

The debate about the rules surrounding trans cyclists has mainly flared up after 27-year-old Austin Killip’s success. She underwent a gender reassignment before competing in the women’s class, prompting former cyclocross world champion Hannah Arensman to quit the sport.

‘My sister and family cried when they saw a man finish ahead of me’, Arensman said after being defeated by Austin Killips.

The new rules for international cycling competitions come into effect already on Monday, July 17. They may however change in the future as scientific knowledge evolves.

With this in mind, the UCI said it will begin discussions with other members of the international sporting movement on the co-financing of a research programme aimed at studying changes in the physical performance of highly-trained athletes undergoing transitional hormone treatment.