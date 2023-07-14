Mystery As Daughter Of Putin Ally Found Dead In Her Moscow Apartment

By Chris King • 14 July 2023 • 19:53

Image of Russian police officers. Credit: Oleg Elkov/Shutterstock.com

Natalia Bochkareva, the 44-year-old daughter of a former aide of Russian president Vladimir Putin has been found dead in her Moscow apartment.

The daughter of Vasily Bochkarev had recently complained of ‘feeling unwell according to reports. Natalia’s body was discovered on July 11 in her apartment located in the Presnensky District of the Russian capital.

According to the building’s concierge, the glamorous female had not been answering her doorbell. When police officers were alerted to the fact they visited the condo.

After having to force the front door open they subsequently found her lifeless body. Initial reports said that there were no obvious signs of physical injuries on her body, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Vasily Bochkarev was the governor of Penza Oblast for 10 years

From 1995 until 2015, Natalia’s late father Vasily was the governor of Penza Oblast. He was a member of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party and one year after leaving office the 67-year-old died from lung cancer.

Natalia subsequently took control of the family’s bakery and lumber-processing businesses. She was involved in a high-profile scandal two years ago when it came to light that believing she had been cursed, Natalia visited a self-styled fortune teller to ask for help.

After handing over around 16 million roubles (approx £136,000) to this individual they suddenly disappeared and she lost her money.

People in the public eye or close to the Russian leader have had a habit of losing their lives since just before the conflict in Ukraine began. Ms Bochkareva is just one of a large number of people who have ‘felt ill’ and then passed away.

A bank vice president fell from her 11th-floor apartment window

A few weeks ago, a 28-year-old bank executive ‘fell out of a window’ while enjoying drinks with her partner. Kristina Baikova was the vice president of Loko-Bank and somehow managed to fall from the eleventh-floor window of her Moscow apartment.

When quizzed by the police, her partner Andrei allegedly informed them that he had been invited to Kristina’s apartment for drinks. He claimed that at around 3 am she decided to go out onto the balcony, from where she somehow fell out of the window to her death.