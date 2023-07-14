By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2023 • 17:08

Roquetas de Mar pump track expected to generate tourism. Image. Ayuntamiento de Roquetas de Mar.

The Mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Gabriel Amat, paid a visit to the future pump track, which will be located next to the Aquarium.

The municipality is becoming a reference for a large number of sports and that is why the Town Council decided to offer its residents and the rest of the followers of this sport, a national reference facility, by building a pump track.

When completed, the pump track will be located just a few metres from the beautiful beaches of Roquetas de Mar.

The track itself will cover a space of more than 4000m2. The track design is 240 metres in layout length. When fully built, initially it will be on the land, and shortly after the track will be asphalted. The track will consist of six curves plus a triple curve and will contain different obstacles.

Ultimately, the track could reach almost 300 meters of pure fun.

The track can be enjoyed with any type of bicycle, skate, scooter or any device with wheels with which to roll or surf.

This type of layout, with this length of track, will undoubtedly place it among the three longest pump tracks in Spain. It is planned the track will host major regional and national competitions, thereby expanding the tourist and sports offers that our town has.

The pump track is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The province of Almería is causing a lot of talk among the followers of this new cycling discipline. The province is also in charge of organising the first national competitions since its collaboration with the UCI (International Cycling Union).

Pump tracks were first introduced in the 1970s and originally designed for the mountain bike and BMX scene, and now, due to concrete constructions, they are also used by skateboarders and are accessible to wheelchairs.

Pump tracks are relatively simple to use and cater to a wide variety of rider skill levels.