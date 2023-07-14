Spain Braces Itself For ‘Blow-up Doll Invasion’ With Enough Stags And Hens To Fill Royal Albert Hall

By Chris King • 14 July 2023 • 18:41

Image of young people enjoying themselves in Spain. Credit: Last Night Of Freedom

Spain is bracing itself for an ‘invasion of blow-up dolls’ this weekend with the country set to host more stag and hen parties than anywhere else in the EU.

Locations like Benidorm, Barcelona and Ibiza are going to be ‘bombarded with cocktail-swigging Brits’ in the coming day, an expert has warned, amid a massive surge in demand for summer Spanish stag and hen trips.

Data supplied by Last Night of Freedom, a leading stag and hen party provider, has revealed that a whopping 35 per cent of all bookings outside of the UK and Ireland are for Spanish destinations.

‘Spain should brace itself for an invasion of blow-up dolls as much of the country will be absolutely swamped with stags and hens this weekend’, said Matt Mavir, Managing Director of Last Night of Freedom.

‘We estimate there will be well over 5,000 stags and hens there – to put that into context, there are enough stags and hens flying from the UK to fill the Royal Albert Hall’, he explained.

Matt added: ‘Nobody else in the EU can currently match Spain for stag and hen bookings. Every other major party hotspot like Prague, Dublin and Amsterdam just can’t keep up’.

Industry data show Benidorm will host more British stag parties this weekend alone than anywhere else on Earth. Thousands of men will head there for a weekend of sun, sea and sin in the infamous Costa Blanca party resort.

Even cultural Spanish destinations are now attracting stags and hens. Madrid, arguably more famous for its elegant boulevards and the Prado, is expected to stage more hen weekends than the likes of Tallinn, Riga and even Las Vegas.

However, British groups have been warned ‘not to overdo it’ – or risk falling foul of some tough new rules that could see them fined a small fortune if they party too hard.

Revellers who sleep on Benidorm’s beach could be fined up to €1,200 – with a similar penalty just for entering the beach between midnight and 7 am.

Smoking and drinking alcohol on the beach can carry fines of up to €2,000 – while urinating in the Mediterranean can cost you up to €150.

Groups heading to Alicante risk €600 fines if they are too loud – while revellers in Malaga risk the same eye-watering fine if they are caught brandishing an inflatable sex toy.