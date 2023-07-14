Spain Launches New Police Language Learning Centre

By John Ensor • 14 July 2023 • 18:12
Policia Nacional officer.
Credit: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com
In recognition of Spain’s multicultural society and the importance of tourism, the General Directorate of the Police has launched the National Police Language Centre.
On Friday, July 14, a press release from Policia National announced a new training programme aimed at civil servant personnel of the National Police and personnel attached to the Directorate General of the Police.
The Regulation of selective processes and training of the National Police, has recommended a profound modernisation of the selection, promotion and training system of the National Police.
The report specified a programme of modernisation and an updating of the capacities of the National Police with a firm commitment to language training.
The Directorate General of the Police has been put in charge of organising a system that would allow access to learning a foreign language that would also enable career progression and internal promotion.
Promoting the knowledge of languages is a strategic priority of the Directorate General of the Police and for this reason, the National Police Language Centre has been set up.
It will have its headquarters in Madrid, attached to the General Secretariat of the Training and Development Division, which will be fully qualified for training, evaluation and certification in language teaching.
The training actions will be aimed at civil servant personnel of the National Police and personnel attached to the Directorate General of the Police. After passing the corresponding courses, it will allow applicants to obtain accreditation of the level reached by means of a certificate valid in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).
The report went on to say that for the correct exercise of police work, knowledge of foreign languages is an essential tool. Police authorities recognise the multicultural nature of Spanish society, globalisation and the importance of the tourist sector in our country.
It was also noted that new forms of criminality, especially cybercrime, as well as multinational organised crime and terrorism, have created a new environment in which a command of different languages has become a key and essential element.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
