Spain’s political leaders make some rock-solid pledges about Gibraltar

MOST, but not all, of the Britons living in Spain tend to yawn when asked for an opinion on Spain’s upcoming general election.

It won’t have a noticeable impact on expat lives, they reason, forgetting that the outcome could ultimately affect the neighbouring and very British enclave of Gibraltar.

Although different parties stake their claim in differing terms, Spain continues to believe that Gibraltar should be Spanish, a view rarely shared by even the most detached Costa-dweller.

So what are the principal July 23 contenders saying about Gibraltar?

Pedro Sanchez, the incumbent president of the Spanish PSOE-UP who is sliding down in the pre-election polls, pledged to continue working towards a treaty that would create an area of shared prosperity for Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibrltar.

The PSOE’s election manifesto nevertheless stressed that this would have to respect Spain’s position on sovereignty, while Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska warned that dialogue between Spain and Gibraltar “could be lost” with a change of government.

Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, leader of the conservative Partido Popular (PP), is comfortably ahead in the polls and his party’s manifesto described Gibraltar as a historic dispute that needed to be dealt with “in an integral way taking into account all elements and circumstances.”

The manifesto added that the PP would resume “responsible talks” with the UK government to deal with Gibraltar’s decolonisation process and recover sovereignty, in keeping with the United Nations doctrine.

The party would also tackle the situation arising from Brexit, defending Spanish interests regarding tax, financial services, the environment and security while paying special attention to the free movement of persons at the Gibraltar frontier.

Although Feijoo and the PP are tipped to emerge the victors when the votes are counted on the night of July 23, an overall majority looks unlikely.

If Feijoo is to move into the Moncloa Palace and occupy the Banco Azul – the section of seats in the parliament chamber reserved for the government – he will need the support of the hard-right Vox party, although he is on record as saying that he does not want a PP-Vox coalition.

Of all Spain’s political parties Vox, which is led by Santiago Abascal, is the most outspoken, promising to dismantle “the networks of piracy, drug trafficking, smuggling and money-laundering” that spread out from Gibraltar.

Portraying the Campo de Gibraltar as vulnerable, the party included it in the underpopulated areas which it would assist by providing companies with tax and employment incentives.

The Vox manifesto committed the party to applying international pressure for the return of “this occupied territory” while rejecting any EU-UK or Spain-UK agreement that did not respect Spain’s “sovereign rights over the British colony of Gibraltar.”

The three parties might be using differing terms, but the election promises and the messages they are getting across are similar enough to make even the most apolitical expat sit up and ponder, however briefly, on the July 23 poll.