Spanish Police Seize Over €1.5M Of Cocaine Hidden In Tinned Food

By John Ensor • 14 July 2023 • 9:18

Policia Nacional. Image: Formatoriginal Shutterstock.com

A multi-force police operation has dismantled a criminal gang that hid drugs in vehicles parked in car parks.

A report on Thursday, July 14, from the Policia Nacional gave details about the investigation which led to the arrests in the town of Sabadell in Barcelona, in which 42 kilograms of cocaine were hidden in the boot of a car.

Cocaine Worth €1.5 Million

The suspects hid the drugs inside food tins in order to avoid suspicion and distribute them throughout Europe. The drugs seized, mainly cocaine, were worth more than €1,571,572 on the black market.

Officers of the National Police, in a joint operation with the Guardia Civil and the Mossos d’Esquadra, have dismantled a criminal organisation allegedly dedicated to drug trafficking, specifically cocaine.

The investigation, which saw four people arrested, received the drugs from South America and hid them inside food cans. The ‘tinned food’ was then stored inside cars in parking lots in the Barcelona towns of Sabadell and Hospitalet de Llobregat before being sold in different parts of Europe.

Police Uncover Drug Trail

On January 26, the Sabadell Urban Crime Group of the Mossos d’Esquadra detected two men behaving suspiciously, as they got into a car to evade the officers. When they searched the car, they found two plates and a rock wrapped in plastic, where they were hiding 2.04 kilograms of cocaine.

In addition, they found the keys of another car and a metal tool that, according to the experts, is used to make the plates to transport this drug. The two men were arrested for an offence against public health.

The two officers managed to locate the second car, inside which they found keys to a third vehicle, keys to a house and a remote control from a private car park.

Upon finding the third car park there was another vehicle. Following a search of the vehicle, officers found a double bottom hidden in the boot where 42 kilograms of cocaine were hidden.

At this point, the Mossos d’Esquadra joined in the joint investigation into this criminal group dedicated to drug trafficking and which would be made up of four members who, in a coordinated manner, divided up different tasks in order to commit drug trafficking crimes.

Crime Network Dismantled

Each member of the group had a role to play: custody, transport and distribution of the drugs; supervision, obtaining the necessary resources and transporting the drugs; and finding clients.

Following various investigative steps and after the application for the respective court orders, on June 21 the investigators decided to take action and made two raids on the homes of the two people under investigation in Hospitalet de Llobregat and Sabadell.

These raids resulted in the arrest of two people – a man and a woman – and the seizure of 1.8 kilograms of marijuana, approximately 0.416 kilograms of cocaine, 0.2 kilograms of amphetamine, around €3,070 in cash, items related to drug trafficking and various documents.