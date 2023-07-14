Two Dead And Four Injured After Lorry Collides With Two Cars Near Malaga City Of Marbella

By Chris King • 14 July 2023 • 18:18

Image of a 061 Andalucia emergency helicopter. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

A serious traffic accident on the AP-7 near the Costa del Sol city of Marbella this afternoon, Friday, July 14, left two dead and four more injured.

According to the 112 Andalucía Emergency service, its switchboard received the first of several alerts from other motorists at around 2:15 pm.

The incident occurred at KM 191 in the lane heading in the direction of Malaga on the AP-7 motorway as it passes Marbella.

How the accident happened has not yet been fully established, but it is known that two cars were parked on the hard shoulder when a lorry ran into them before falling down the embankment.

The injured were evacuated by helicopter

According to a spokesperson for the Malaga Traffic Management Centre, there were two deaths and four injuries, with one serious. They were subsequently evacuated to a hospital by a 061 emergency helicopter.

A source told malagahoy.es that the two fatalities were individuals who had been travelling in the first of the two cars. Three others had been in the same vehicle.

Witnesses said the two cars looked to have broken down

Witnesses to the accident informed the news outlet that the vehicles appeared to have broken down prior to the accident, which was why they had pulled onto the hard shoulder of the motorway. The person reported to be seriously injured was said to have been in the second of the vehicles.

On receiving the alerts, 112 immediately deployed Marbella Fire Brigade to the location, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Department.

According to the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), there were tailbacks of up to six kilometres as a result of the accident with the right-hand lane of the motorway having to be closed off.

A car burst into flames on the A-7 in Mijas municipality

Similar tailbacks occurred near Marbella last month after a car burst into flames following a collision on the A-7. Three vehicles were involved in the accident that again caused traffic jams of up to six kilometres along the motorway.

The incident took place at Km 1,023 of the Autovía del Mediterráneo A-7 where the road passes through Mijas municipality, near El Chapparal beach, heading in the direction of Malaga. Fortunately, there were no injuries.