Woman Killed By Drug Driver While On Pedestrian Crossing In Sevilla

By John Ensor • 14 July 2023 • 10:08

Scene of the accident. Credit: Emergencias Sevilla/Facebook.com

A woman in Sevilla died after being run over yesterday at a pedestrian crossing by a driver who subsequently tested positive for drugs.

An unnamed 57-year-old woman died on Thursday, July, 13 in Sevilla while negotiating a pedestrian crossing on Avenida de Jerez when she was hit by a driver who tested positive for drugs.

Woman Killed By Speeding Driver On Drugs

According to a message posted by Emergencias Sevilla on Facebook, the events took place at around 9.55 pm on Thursday when Local Police officers were alerted to a hit-and-run that had just occurred on Avenida de Jerez at its junction with Calle Elche, in the Bellavista-La Palmera district. The driver, aged 38, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and crimes against traffic safety after testing positive for drugs.

According to the initial police enquiries and the statements of several eyewitnesses, the accident is believed to have occurred when the woman was crossing Avenida de Jerez at a pedestrian crossing.

At that moment, the car driven by the suspect allegedly went through the traffic lights at high speed and ran over the woman, whose body was thrown approximately 30 metres from the place of impact.

Despite the resuscitation efforts carried out by several people at the scene of the accident and by the 061 medical staff who tried for about 20 minutes, the woman died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained. At around 11.30 pm the woman’s body was removed by the authorities at the scene.

Suspect Has Four Previous Arrests

The 38-year-old driver initially tested negative for alcohol, but subsequent drug tests were positive for cocaine and benzodiazepine. The police found that the suspect, who was taken to police headquarters to be brought before the police, had been arrested on four previous occasions.

The investigation is still underway by a specialised team from the Seville Local Police Road Accident Investigation Unit.