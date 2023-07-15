By Anna Ellis • 15 July 2023 • 17:08

Adra all set to participate in the Green Flags Movement. Image: Ayuntamiento de Adra / Facebook.

Adra is all set to participate in the Green Flags Movement, Movimiento Banderas Verdes, this summer.

The movement is an initiative launched by Ecovidrio. Ecovidrio is a non-profit entity in charge of managing all of the recycling of glass container waste in Spain.

It is a campaign that seeks to reward the commitment of municipalities and hotels with the circular economy and glass recycling during the summer season.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News Recycling success in Mallorca

The Councillor for Sustainable Development in Adra, Antonio Sanchez, has encouraged people from Adra to “continue to be an example in the province in terms of recycling glass.”

“We adhere to this initiative to show our commitment to recycling and as a way to continue advancing in the awareness about the importance of caring for the environment.”

Adra is set to compete with up to 43 municipalities in the Andalusia region and will try to wrestle the Green Flag from Chiclana de la Frontera and Fuengirola, the two municipalities that were the winners in last year’s Green Flags in the region.

The Green Flags Movement responds to the notable increase in the generation of glass container waste in coastal areas caused by summer tourism.

In summer, a third of the glass containers that are put into circulation are consumed and close to 50 per of the single-use glass container waste that is put on the market is generated by the hospitality sector.

At a national level, the campaign will be carried out this year in more than 140 coastal municipalities in five different autonomous communities and has the participation of more than 15,000 hotel establishments. In total, this year, nine winning Green Flags will be delivered throughout the country.

This year, Ecovidrio will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

In 1997 the history of this non-profit entity in charge of managing the recycling of glass container waste in Spain began.