Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli PM Rushed To Hospital After Fainting With ‘Chest Pains’

By Chris King • 15 July 2023 • 17:47

Image of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock.com

Benjamin Netanyahu, the 73-year-old Prime Minister of Israel was rushed to hospital this Saturday, July 15.

The veteran politician reportedly complained of pains in his chest before fainting in his Caesarea home located on the Mediterranean coast.

According to the PM’s office, Mr Netanyahu was taken to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, where he is currently undergoing medical checks.

He was fully conscious by the time he arrived at the facility said a source close to the politician, as reported by the Times of Israel.

He walked into the emergency room unaided

Quoting the PM’s doctor, Israel’s Channel 12 TV reported that he had entered the emergency room under his own steam. The news outlet added that Netanyahu was in no way incapacitated. No procedures were being carried out and he had not needed to be sedated.

‘Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived a short while ago at the Sheba Medical Centre. He is well and is undergoing a medical evaluation’, said a spokesperson from his office.

It is thought that he possibly spent too much time out in the sun while visiting the Sea of Galilee yesterday and became dehydrated. His wife and son are said to be at his bedside with him.

‘The prime minister spent several hours in the heat of the day at the Sea of Galilee yesterday. Today, he complained of slight dizziness’, said a joint statement released by the hospital and the PM’s office this evening.

It added: ‘Initial tests have come back normal, with nothing untoward found. The initial assessment is dehydration. On the doctors’ advice, the prime minister is undergoing further routine tests’.

He was hospitalised last year with ‘chest pains’

Netanyahu was hospitalised last October under similar circumstances when he was said to have been suffering from chest pains. A routine ‘routine colonoscopy’ was also conducted last January.

His current term in office is one of multiple times that he has been in charge of the country over the last 15 years. Controversial new laws that the Conservative leader proposed earlier this year provoked massive protests across Israel.

Such was the outrage that Netanyahu was forced to readdress his proposals. These included legislation that would give politicians the power to overrule any decisions made by a judge. He eventually agreed that a happy medium would be reached and that his new laws would not give ‘unlimited’ powers to politicians.

Netanyahu fired then reinstated his Defence Minister

At one point, the PM fired his Defence Minister last April for making public comments against his proposals. Yoav Gallant appeared on live television urging Netanyahu to halt his controversial proposed reform to the country’s judicial system. Two weeks after sacking him, Netanyahu announced a massive U-turn and reinstated Gallant after violent protests had taken place in many cities across the territory.