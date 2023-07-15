British Press Alleges Spanish Police Brutality

By John Ensor • 15 July 2023 • 17:22

Stock Image Of Guardia Civil Vehicles. Credit: bela art/Shutterstock.com

A report today by a prominent UK news outlet has painted a very bleak picture of Spain’s law enforcement officers.

On Saturday, July 15, The Daily Mail issued a warning to British holidaymakers heading for the Costa del Sol not to find themselves on the wrong side of what they referred to as ‘heavy-handed Spanish police,’ with an appeal to anyone else who has any similar stories to get in touch.

It must be made clear from the outset that the incident in question did not involve any British expatriates or indeed any UK tourists, who have no reason to be afraid of Spain’s police authorities.

The allegations followed an incident in which an expatriate from Peru, 37-year-old, Diego Armando Torres suffered terrible injuries that he claims to have received from Spain’s Guardia Civil, while in their custody.

The incident reportedly happened almost a month ago, near Sabinillas, on Friday, June 16 in which Torres says he was beaten up by six Guardia Civil officers following a routine traffic stop at around 9.15 pm.

Regarding the night in question, Mr Torres, who works as a builder, said: ‘They stopped us and asked my mate to step out of the car. I initially stayed in the passenger’s seat but then got out to ask what was going on.

‘The agents told me to be quiet and not to speak, but I asked again if everything was okay. Suddenly they snapped and forced me to the ground, and I was handcuffed and taken to a police car.’

Torres then graphically detailed the physical abuse that was allegedly dealt out to him while in custody in Manilva. He said that he was repeatedly slapped, punched and kicked and eventually rendered unconscious from the beating.

During this time he said that two of the younger officers who didn’t participate in the violence tried to take care of him. Mr Torres, covered in cuts and bruises, was later taken to hospital suffering from a ruptured bladder and had to undergo an emergency operation.

He has since taken legal action and is waiting for the go-ahead to file an official complaint.

The article quoted a spokesperson on behalf of the Guardia Civil, who said: ‘I don’t know if this is true or not, but it sounds strange to me.

‘I have been a Guardia Civil for 30 years and I have never seen anything like this. It sounds like a science fiction movie. Once he files a complaint, this will go to court and a judge will decide.’

The three main Spanish law enforcement authorities consist of the Policia Local, Policia Nacional and The Guardia Civil which reports to both the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Defence. Each force has their specific responsibilities, although they often collaborate to maintain the safety and security of Spain’s residents and its visitors.