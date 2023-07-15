Massive Fire On Canary Island Of La Palma Burning Out Of Control

By Chris King • 15 July 2023 • 16:46

Image of the fire on La Palma. Credit: Twitter@112canarias

A fire that broke out this morning, Saturday, July 15, on the Canary Island of La Palma has already destroyed around 200 hectares.

The blaze is reported to have started at around 1:05 am in the El Pinar area of ​​Puntagorda municipality. Some 500 residents have already been evacuated by the authorities. Around 12 homes were said to be at threat as the fire spread quickly through the dry landscape.

In statements to the media earlier today, Fernando Clavijo, the president of the Canary Islands, explained that the evacuations were carried out as a precaution and that it was possible that up to 1,000 people could be asked to leave their homes as the day unfolds.

Héctor Gómez, the Minister of Tourism, travelled to the island to observe the fire firsthand. he indicated that it had already affected: ‘more than 200 hectares and about 12 homes’.

Residents of Tijarafe have also been evacuated

Residents of the neighbouring municipality of Tijarafe, have also had to be evicted from their homes due to the proximity of the fire. Located in the upper area of ​​El Pueblo, the flames have already entered the town’s Bellido ravine area.

‘If the weather is with us, it seems that initially throughout today, with the means that are being put on the ground, we could try to control it, but the wind is very changeable. Strong gusts are expected and you have to be very prudent’, stressed Gómez.

Its source has already been traced to Km 76 of the island’s LP-1 motorway, with the magnitude forcing the Government of the Canary Islands to activate Level 2 of its emergency plan.

Level 2 of the emergency plan has been activated

The Special Plan for Civil Protection and Emergency Attention due to Forest Fires in the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands (INFOCA) was launched at 6:12 am.

Speaking on the 24-hour channel of TVE, Sergio Rodríguez, the president of the Cabildo de La Palma, regretted what happened.

‘It seems that someone has looked at us badly. Since dawn, some 10 or 15 homes have been affected and they have had to evacuate more than 30 people. In total, some 140 hectares have been affected’, he pointed out.

Homes, crops, scrubland and pine trees with possible affectation to buildings and vehicles, are in the territorial zone of the fire in the municipality of Puntagorda the regional Government reported.

Preventively, the residents of the municipality’s residence for the elderly have been confined to await the evolution of the fire. Initially, the Red Cross set up a facility in Tijarafe for the first assistance of the evacuees.

Subsequently, for greater security, it was decided to transfer it to another location in Los Llanos de Aridane, with a capacity for about 100 residents.

Continuamos trabajando en el #IncendioForestal originado esta madrugada en el municipio de #Puntagorda, en la isla de La Palma, donde se han visto afectadas varias viviendas y ha sido necesaria la evacuación preventiva de vecinos de la zona#StopIncendios #IIFF pic.twitter.com/VtXsSRWIEu — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) July 15, 2023

Seven aerial resources are battling the blaze

There are currently seven air resources participating in the extinction work – four of them already operating on the ground. Three of these are GES helicopters along with four from the Government of Spain, including two seaplanes that were requested.

🚁📹 Helicóptero del #GES en labores de extinción para la protección de las viviendas en #IFPuntagorda #LaPalma pic.twitter.com/wv45sNxuRz — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) July 15, 2023

The municipalities of Puntagorda, El Paso, Tijarafe, Los Llanos de Aridane, Breña Baja, Santa Cruz de La Palma, Tazacorte and Garafía also collaborate in the operation to extinguish the blaze.

Early in the morning, members of the Tenerife Fire Brigade, the Red Cross, and the General Corps of the Canary Islands Police travelled by boat to the island to help combat the fire. Another 150 troops from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) are expected to join the extinction tasks.

‘We are at a very important moment to be able to control the flames. We are waiting for the Military Emergency Unit (UME), which will arrive this afternoon. The weather forecasts worry us, since the wind could reach 70 km/h and there is the risk of the fire reaching neighboring municipalities’, indicated the president.

According to Rodríguez, ‘Everything will depend on the wind and the change in the direction of the gusts, although the prevailing wind still does not have the intensity that was expected’, as reported by 20minutos.es .