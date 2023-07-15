Granada’s Cool 13th Century Tech

By John Ensor • 15 July 2023 • 13:56

The Alhambra: Alfonso de Tomas/Shutterstock.com

Despite the advent of modern technology many struggle to keep their homes cool in the height of summer, but one place in Granada is living proof that the ancients knew a thing or two about it.

To escape the intense heat of the Andalusian summer many people go to the coastal areas to cool off, but there is one place in the interior that provides a haven for the hot and bothered traveller, according to Nuis Diario, Saturday, July 15.

Granada’s Iconic Palace

The Alhambra is one of the most important and most visited monumental sites in the autonomous region of Granada. Its centuries-old architecture continues to surprise technicians today because it was designed to be a refuge from the stifling heat of summer.

The high 40-degree temperatures of the city are much higher than those experienced by visitors to the ancient palace, usually around 25 to 29 degrees.

Curator of the Alhambra, architect Antonio Peral explains why. Inside the Torre de las Infantas we find a ‘good example of how, from the time of the Nasrid architecture, comfort and pleasant temperatures were sought here in such hot weather.’

Other parts of the Granada complex give evidence of this with the so-called ‘linternas’ (lanterns). ‘These are roofs with windows in their upper body, which protrude from the roof itself. This allows the hot air to circulate, rise and escape to the outside.’

Natural Elements

Thanks to its clever design the living space of the building stays cool: ‘It’s like a natural air conditioner.’ In addition, all the vegetation that surrounds the building helps to ‘generate shadows,’ especially the large trees. ‘It’s essential,’ says Peral.

Another major factor is the importance of the availability of water, ‘which refreshes the atmosphere, brings life to the Alhambra, calms and soothes, and its murmur is a relaxing element.’ It is present in fountains and ponds within the gardens.

In addition to these natural elements, is ‘the thickness of the walls.’ Peral added: ‘They are very wide and with their wall construction system, the interior temperature is much better preserved, it takes longer to heat up,’ he argues.

The Alhambra’s Genius Design

The thickness of its walls measure between 1.20 and 2.50 metres. Of the particular architectural design of the monumental complex, the muqarnas stand out. ‘They are geometric figures joined together to create a dome similar to the stalactites in the caves,’ because they have the same function by creating transmissions of hot and cold air.

Even the shape of the windows also helps to prevent the Alhambra buildings from heating up inside: ‘Having small openings means that the heat enters with less intensity.’

The orientation of many rooms ‘to the north’ is another asset to maintain ‘thermal comfort’ in summer. This aspect was taken into account by those who designed the Nasrid building.

The Alhambra is an incredible fusion of beauty and technical innovation. All the elements came together ‘in a correct and orderly manner’ to improve its climate control. Peral confirms that ‘they were aware of this’ and that they used ‘their technology’ and applied it to its construction in the 13th-14th century.