Ingenious Criminal Gang Cleared More Than €400,000 In Roulette Wheel Scam Across Spain

By John Ensor • 15 July 2023 • 10:52

Roulette wheel. Credit: Nata789/shutterstock.com

In just three months a group of fraudsters got away with more than €400,000 by manipulating roulette tables.

The gang has now been broken up by Spain’s National Police. A press release from Policia National, issued on Friday, July 14, revealed how four people were arrested, one in Malaga, and three in Madrid, while another two have been investigated in Bilbao suspected of defrauding gambling halls and casinos across the country.

The scam was instigated by the leader of the group, who used a metal tool to modify the normal action of the ball and force it to stop on a specific number on which a bet had been placed.

Ganged Reaped Huge Rewards In Roulette Fraud

Officers from the National Police collaborated with fellow officers of the Ertzaintza (Basque Country Police Force), and dismantled a group that, allegedly, manipulated roulette tables in gambling halls, bingos and casinos, for which they illegally obtained €417,000 in three months.

Interpol played a vital role in the coordination of information in which police authorities were made aware of a group dedicated to manipulating roulette tables in gambling halls, bingos and casinos. Owing to the specialised nature of the criminal organisation, several red notices were issued to locate some of the members of the criminal network.

The fraudulent operation was made possible when the members of the organisation carried out a preliminary study and controlled the security measures of the premises where they were going to operate.

They then found a way around the entry controls of the establishments by using false identities and attributed the theft of the documentation to third parties. Once inside the establishment, the members of the group divided up the assigned functions by controlling the employees of the gaming rooms.

Scammers Used Technical Know-How

The leader of the criminal group forced the protection dome of the roulette-type machines by using a drill to introduce a metallic tool such as a wire or a semi-rigid rod in order to influence the normal spin of the ball and force it to stop on a specific number.

With this method, they very quickly obtained huge financial rewards of around €417,000 in three months.

Following a six months investigation, officers identified and arrested all the members of the group, three of them in Madrid, two in Bilbao and one in Malaga.

These gang had been operating for years at both national and European level, and achieved a high degree of specialisation in the scam of roulette-type machines installed in gambling halls, bingos and casinos.

They have also been charged with criminal activities committed in a casino in Austria, where they obtained illicit profits of €117,000, which were reported to the Austrian police authorities.