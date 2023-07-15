Marvel’s Venom Fuels Cartagena’s Economy

By Catherine McGeer • 15 July 2023 • 8:00

Actor Tom Hardy engages with fans on the set of Venom in Cartagena. Image: Cartagena.es

THE filming of the American Marvel blockbuster, Venom, in Cartagena, has not only captivated audiences but has also left a significant economic impact on the city. According to estimates by the production company, the filming process injected around half a million euros into the local economy, with a substantial portion benefiting the neighbourhood of Los Mateos.

The production company’s collaboration with the City Council of Cartagena, led by Mayoress Noelia Arroyo, and various municipal departments has been instrumental in ensuring the success of the project. In Los Mateos, the company hired a hundred residents as security assistants and compensated them for any inconveniences caused during the preparation of sets and the three days of filming. The presence of renowned actor Tom Hardy, who even took the time to interact with the locals and sign autographs for children, added to the excitement.

The preparations for the filming took place from May 15 to July 7, with the pre-production team working closely with the Cartagena City Council, the Port Authority, and the Directorate General for the Environment of the Autonomous Community. Additionally, they collaborated with local companies for professional and support services and ensured accommodation for the team members who stayed in the city’s hotels.

The filming itself transformed the Los Mateos neighbourhood into a vibrant Mexican village, capturing scenes between June 26 and 28. The production also featured shots of the picturesque beaches of Calblanque, further showcasing the natural beauty of the region.

Mayor Noelia Arroyo, recognising the potential of Cartagena as a film location, met with the international production team, led by the esteemed Tate Aráez, who commended the collaboration and expressed surprise at the stunning landscapes and locations discovered in Cartagena. Aráez’s positive impression has opened doors for future productions in the city.

Mayor Arroyo shared her vision for Cartagena to become a hub for audiovisual content production. The City Council is actively working on establishing its Film Office and aiming to be the headquarters of the regional Film Commission. Notably, Cartagena was the first and only municipality in Spain to sign an agreement with Netflix, which has already yielded positive results. Executives from Movistar+ have also visited the city, recognising its potential.

To further support the audiovisual industry, the City Council is developing a new ordinance to facilitate all types of filming, making Cartagena an attractive destination for productions. The municipality boasts a wealth of potential with its scenic locations, talented individuals from the university, and professionals in the sector. This strategic focus on the audiovisual industry promises to bring immense economic benefits to the city.

With the success of Venom Cartagena is poised to become a prominent centre for film production, attracting more projects and further enhancing its reputation as a lucrative filming destination.