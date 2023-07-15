Night Market In Andalucia Plans To Beat The Heat

By John Ensor • 15 July 2023 • 18:15

A Street Market In Cordoba. Credit: Coamcor.es

One of the largest markets in Andalucia is trying something different by opening at night when the heat of the day has subsided to attract more people and get them to stay.

The El Arenal street market, the largest organised in the Cordoban capital, is being badly affected this summer by the high temperatures. When it gets too hot, customers vote their feet and go home to escape the heat, writes Nuis Diario.

With temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius, it isn’t wise to be going out in the streets when the sun is at its hottest, something that is forecast for the next few weeks. According to the Association of Street Traders of Cordoba (Comacor): ‘People come from eight to ten or eleven in the morning, then they leave.

‘Older people can’t be out here in the heat,’ it is believed that sellers are potentially losing up to 50 per cent of their takings. Faced with this situation, they have asked the city council to try and schedule the market for a different, cooler time.

So on Friday, July 21 the market will be held at night, from 8.00 pm until 1.00 am, instead of its usual time, when it’s normally all wrapped up by 2.00 pm.

If the experiment pays off it could become a regular thing: ‘It is the first time we are going to do it here in Cordoba, it will be a pilot test. We’ll see how the public reacts and if it goes well, our intention is to hold more like this at this time.’

They point out that the idea is not to replace the daytime street market, ‘but to provide an option at least once a week for people who can’t go during the day, either because of the heat or because they are busy.’

Many regular customers have welcomed the idea and it is hoped that traders too will be able to sell more, and at the same time working in more comfortable working conditions.