Scotswoman Dies Two Months After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning On Spanish Honeymoon

By John Ensor • 15 July 2023 • 9:26

Mary Somerville and husband Jaime. Credit: Mary Somerville/Instagram.com

A newlywed Scottish woman whose husband died from carbon monoxide poisoning while on their honeymoon in Spain has also died from her injuries.

39-year-old Mary Somerville sadly succumbed to injuries she sustained weeks earlier while on honeymoon in Mallorca, according to Daily Record, Friday, July 14.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 6, When Mary and her new husband Jaime Carsi, 40, were on their honeymoon in a villa in Mallorca. Mary was discovered lying unconscious next to her husband who had died from a carbon monoxide leak, believed to be from a faulty refrigerator.

Just 15 days prior to the tragic events, the Edinburgh couple had celebrated their wedding with family and friends.

Mary, a yoga teacher, had spent weeks in St Columba’s Hospice in Edinburgh fighting for her life but sadly died on July 2. Her funeral is due to take place at Inverness Crematorium.

Police were alerted when friends of the couple reported that they failed to arrive for a pre-arranged boating trip. Emergency services responded and attended the scene at a rural property located in Cala Mesquida where they found her husband Jaime, already dead and Mary, still alive but barely breathing.

A post-mortem carried out at the time confirmed that Jaime had died from carbon monoxide poisoning. A spokesperson from the Guardia Civil later said that the leak was caused by ‘the breakdown of a refrigerator.’

Executive Director of the Edinburgh Interfaith Association, Iain Stewart, said: ‘It pains me to share this deeply heartbreaking news. My good friend and friend of the Edinburgh Interfaith Association Mary Somerville sadly passed away.

‘Many people will know Mary through her role as a teacher in the Art of Living. I will remember Mary for her warm and infectious personality and smile that would light up any room.

‘Please join me in sending prayers to Mary’s family and loved ones. At this time as people of faith we are comforted by the belief that Mary will once again be united with her beloved Jaime.’