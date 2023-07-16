Consumer And Food Safety Agencies In Spain Warn Against Buying Fruit Already Cut In Pieces

By Chris King • 16 July 2023 • 22:38

Image of melon cut into pieces. Credit: Still AB/Shutterstock.com

A report produced by AESAN, Spanish Agency for Food Safety, has warned consumers not to purchase certain fruits that have already been cut in half or into pieces.

Specifically, the study explained the conditions under which watermelon, melon, papaya or pineapple must be preserved in supermarkets or shops.

A similar study compiled by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU), suggested that: ‘Halved fruit has a shorter shelf life. By keeping it like this there is more risk of the growth of pathogenic microorganisms such as Salmonella, verotoxigenic Escherichia coli or Listeria monocytogenes’.

It also pointed out that: ‘Not all fruits are the same: the more acidic they are and the more ripe they are, the greater the risk of deterioration and contamination. Of the 4 fruits (watermelon, melon, pineapple and papaya) analysed in the AESAN study, pineapple is the one with the highest risk of contamination and deterioration, which is explained by being a more acidic fruit’.

Fruit is considered safe for up to three hours at room temperature

Fruit cut in half at the point of sale can remain up to three hours at room temperature without this implying a significant microbiological risk. Of course, this is three conditions it stated.

Firstly, the room temperature should not exceed 25ºC. The place where the fruit is displayed must be adequately ventilated and protected from sunlight. Finally, after purchase, the fruit must be refrigerated immediately, at a temperature below 5ºC.

The OCU recommended that consumers who decide to buy fruit already cut into halves should avoid purchasing very ripe pieces.

After buying the fruit, it is important to eliminate the time that passes between the point of purchase and placing it in the fridge. The fruit should then be kept refrigerated until they are ready to be eaten.

If the whole piece is not consumed in one go, the remainder should be placed back in the fridge as soon as possible. It is advisable to protect it with plastic wrap or put it in a container with a lid to avoid contamination. Either way, it is better not to take too long to consume it stressed the OCU.

When cutting the fruit you should always wash your hands well and make sure that the knives and cutting boards are clean, to avoid cross-contamination, they concluded, as reported by lasprovincias.es.