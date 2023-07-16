Food Alert In Spain Over Popular Brand Of Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Chris King • 16 July 2023 • 17:15
Image of a packet of Gerblé chocolate chip cookies.
Credit: AESAN
The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN OA) issued an alert over a popular brand of chocolate chip cookies.
AESAN was informed by the health authorities of Catalonia, through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI).
The information published in the AESAN statement is the result of the self-monitoring of the company itself. It communicated the incident to the competent authorities, in compliance with the legislation and in order not to make unsafe food available to the population.
ISCIRI alerted the government agency to the presence of atropine and scopolamine in a batch of Gerblé gluten-free chocolate chip cookies with an expiration date of 09/20/2023.
The batch number is product number 51914913 and the product is sold in 150-gram non-refrigerated cardboard packets by the French company. Anybody who purchased products with this batch number is advised by AESAN to refrain from consuming them.
Atropine and scopolamine – more commonly known as burundanga – are pharmacological substances used in general anaesthesia procedures.
They can pose serious health risks when consumed in high doses. Symptoms can range from delirium and psychosis to muscle paralysis and even death.
According to the European Food Alert Network (Rasff), it should be noted that there have been no reported cases of individuals affected by consuming the contaminated cookies.
This is however the fifth food safety alert related to the detection of scopolamine in the European Union this year. Previous alerts involved teff flour, a gluten-free cereal predominantly grown in Ethiopia and Eritrea but also cultivated in the EU.
AESAN regularly issues alerts for products circulating in the Spanish market. In May, it demanded the wthdrawl from the market of a well known tofu being sold in supermarkets.
This was due to the presence of metal fragments being detected in the product. This discovery once again led the agency to urge the population not to consume it if they had already purchased some.
