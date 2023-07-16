By Anna Ellis • 16 July 2023 • 16:18

La Tomatina: The food fight of all food fights. Image: Buñol Tursimo.

Tens of thousands of people gather in Buñol in Valencia once a year to throw tomatoes at each other in a food fight more commonly known as La Tomatina.

This beautiful story began on the last Wednesday of August 1945, when some young people spent time in the Plaza del Pueblo to witness the popular local parade of the giants and big heads.

Some naughty boys decided to make a hole a the ride, and with its momentum caused a participant to fall.

The participant, filled with anger, began to hit everything that was in his way. By a whim of fate, in the middle of it all was a vegetable stand which was used by the angry crowd to release adrenaline: those present began throwing tomatoes until the public enforcers put an end to this strange fight.

The following year, the young people deliberately repeated the altercation, even taking tomatoes from their homes.

Far from accepting this event as a custom, the police prohibited it from being repeated in order to prevent it from taking root as a tradition.

La Tomatina was banned in the early 1950s, a decision that did not dissuade its participants, even though some were arrested.

The people protested and the festival was authorised again, adding more participants every year and becoming more and more frantic.

Finally, La Tomatina was authorised and institutionalised as a local festival.

Over the years this celebration began to become popular in the rest of Spain.

Since then, year after year the excitement for it and the number of participants has grown.

The overwhelming success led to La Tomatina of Buñol being declared a Festival of Interest to International Tourists by the General Secretariat of Tourism in 2002.

These days, the food fight takes place on the last Wednesday in August and has become an official event. La Tomatina is now so popular that you have to buy a ticket to participate!