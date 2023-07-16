Unusual Bird Strike Sees Flight Aborted

By John Smith • 16 July 2023 • 17:49

The aircraft was evacuated Credit: Controladores Aéreos Twitter

BIRD strikes although not an everyday hazard can be extremely dangerous and on the morning of Sunday July 16, Vueling 2112 aborted prior to take off from Barcelona El Prat Airport.

As the Airbus A320 was speeding down the runway, a bird flew into one of its engines and the pilot decided that it was safer to apply brakes at full power rather than continue the take off whilst the plane was around two thirds of the way down the runway.

The brakes and tyres were overheated by the action but no fire was caused and the captain authorised the cabin crew to carry out an emergency evacuation using emergency slides on runway 24L.

It appears that most passengers followed all of the emergency evacuation procedures although some may have decided to ignore safe evacuation and actually carried hand luggage off the plane as they jumped onto the slides.

The runway was immediately cleared and emergency services attended the aircraft, spraying water on the tyres to cool them down and passengers were picked up by bus and taken to the terminal.

Some aircraft waiting to take off were redirected to runway 24R and there was considerable delay as air traffic control had to arrange a rota whereby both arriving and departing aircraft could safely use the single runway.

Within approximately two hours, the aircraft which had been declared safe was towed off the runway and passengers on the Barcelona to Sevilla aircraft were united with their hand luggage.

By noon, the runway had been reopened so that departing aircraft could use 24L again and those arriving could use 24R.

A new aircraft was assigned by Vueling and the passengers, (with no significant injuries, although some were hurt during the evacuation) from the aborted flight eventually departed Barcelona at 12.30pm, with a story to tell about what happened to their flight.