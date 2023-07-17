‘Christian Ministry’ Was Front For Smugglers

By John Ensor • 17 July 2023 • 19:13

Drugs Hidden In Tins Of Food. Credit: NCA-UK/Twitter.com

A group that posed as a Christian Organisation to cover their drug smuggling were sentenced today.

Three members of a crime group which used a religious organisation as a front for importing cannabis worth a staggering £2 million, have been sentenced on Monday, July 17.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) uncovered a cynical gang of drug traffickers who brought approximately 400 kilos of cannabis via Birmingham Airport.

The suspects, Dalton Anderson, 51; Alvin Russell, 46, and Sinclair Tucker, 65, had used Birmingham-based Vision Christian Ministries (VCM) to conceal the smuggling of the drugs, with an estimated value of £2m on UK streets.

The cannabis was brought from Jamaica to the UK, via Birmingham Airport, and had been packed into sealed tins of Calaloo and Ackee fruit.

The huge cannabis shipment was sent over on three separate deliveries over a three-month period. The consignments were addressed to VCM between March and May 2017, all of which were intercepted by the UK’s Border Force.

On May 23, 2017, the three suspects arrived at the airport to inspect the final shipment, where they were subsequently arrested.

Following NCA investigations it was discovered that the trio had organised the importations and collected the drugs from the airport. Anderson and Russell also spent some time in Jamaica when the importations were made. Their tasks included handling money and providing shipping documentation to VCM via Tucker. The VCM has since been dissolved.

All three were charged with conspiracy to import cannabis, with Anderson also charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis after five kilos was found at his home following his arrest.

All three were found guilty in November last year at Birmingham Crown Court, following a five-week trial.

Today, 17 July 17, Anderson was jailed for nine years, Russell for five years and Tucker to two years (suspended).

Rick Mackenzie, the NCA Operations Manager said: ‘This crime group cynically used a religious organisation to conceal their multi-million-pound drugs conspiracy.

‘The illegal drugs trade fuels violence and exploitation in the UK while generating huge profits for the serious criminals behind it.’

Paul Harper, Border Force Central Region, said: ‘Drugs are a plague to our neighbourhoods, exploiting the most vulnerable in our society.

‘This seizure and others demonstrates the despicable lengths criminals will go to, exploiting a religion to line their own pockets, which will only cause harm to our communities.

‘Thanks to this great work by Border Force officers at Birmingham Airport these drugs were stopped from infiltrating our communities, further highlighting our commitment to smashing the illegal drug trade and protecting our borders, ‘ he concluded.