Family Tragedy For Ronan Keating

By John Ensor • 17 July 2023 • 10:00

Ronan Keating: Heartbreak for famous Singer. Credit: Ronan Keating/Facebook.com

Irish pop legend received tragic news over the weekend after the death of a close family member.

On Saturday, July 15, Ronan Keating’s brother lost his life following a road traffic accident in Co Mayo, while on his way to see his son playing football, writes Extra ie.

Ciaran Keating And Wife On Their Way To See Son

Ciaran, the 57-year-old brother of Boyzone singer Ronan, sadly died after a collision involving two vehicles in Connacht County on Saturday around 3.35 pm. Ciaran’s wife Annmarie was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The accident happened on the N5 at Ballymiles, near Swinford, the driver of the other vehicle was also severely injured and taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The Garda’s forensic collision investigators conducted a technical examination of both vehicles and the crash scene.

Reportedly, Ciaran was travelling to see son Ruairi’s football match for Cork City FC against Sligo Rover in the League of Ireland game.

Tributes And Condolences

The Marie Keating Foundation, a charity set up by Ciaran in honour of his late mother wrote on Twitter: ‘The whole team and Board of the Marie Keating Foundation are devastated to learn of the tragic death of Ciaran Keating.

‘Together with his family, Ciaran established the Foundation following the death of his mother Marie to breast cancer 25 years ago.’

‘Ciaran was such a great supporter of our work and often acted as relief driver of our Mobile Information Unit in the West when time allowed. He joined us recently to celebrate 25 years of the Foundation at our annual celebrity golf classic in the K-Club.

‘Our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife Annemarie, his children Ruairi, Conall and Ashling Marie, his father Gerry, to his brothers Gerard, Gary & Ronan and to his sister, our friend & colleague Linda, and his extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.’

Cork City FC wrote: ‘All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairi Keating. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairi and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time.

May he rest in peace. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.’

Ciaran was married to actress Amilia Stewart, with the couple having two sons, Ruairi and Conall.

Ronan’s fans also posted their messages of condolence one wrote: ‘Sorry for your loss Ronan my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.’

‘Really sorry for your loss, I know it’s a very hard time right now for you !! Keep Strong … you have a loving family and fans that adore you,’ added another.