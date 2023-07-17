Feijoo Urges VOX Voters to Change Votes

By Lisa Zeffertt • 17 July 2023 • 11:08

IMAGE - Popular Party

FEIJOO (Popular Party) urges Vox voters to vote for the Popular Party (PP) in the face of a multi-party government: “We are not your party, but we are your solution.”

Vox loses steam in many of its main strongholds but is still a key player in the July elections to ensure that the Popular Party (PP) should they win the elections but still require pacts to be formed with other parties to govern.

After the regional elections in May, more than 150 municipalities are governed by PP and Vox throughout the entire national territory, demonstrating a strong alliance between the two parties. This has caused a lot of concern that the far-right party will have a strong influence on Spanish politics if a pact is made to ensure PP can lead the country if it does not win an absolute majority in the upcoming elections.

However, it appears that the bond between the two parties is not as strong as it appears, and tensions are mounting between the two parties as Feijóo expresses an aversion to making a pact with the far-right party. Feijóo is currently pushing for an abstention from PSOE rather than putting Vox in the Government.

PP published a video on July 14 where Feijóo directly urges the Vox electorate to vote for PP instead of Vox to avoid the need to make pacts and govern as a single party. After lashing out at PSOE and the five years of Pedro Sánchez’s government, the PP candidate appealed to win the votes of Sumar, PSOE and Vox.

“Surely there are Vox supporters who want a safe change,” Feijóo stated, “Maybe we are not your party, but we are your solution… I want a broad majority that allows us to move forward without ties, overcome the blocks forever and govern with moderation and stability”. He also stated that he would only be able to put an end to “Sanchismo”, Pedro Sanchez’s government, with their support.

Feijóo appealed to voters, saying that “the only ballot that guarantees change is that of the Popular Party.” He gave the example of the PP leader, Juanma Moreno, who won the absolute majority in Andalusia in the regional elections of 2022, eliminating the need to make pacts with the far-right.

Feijóo believes that PP will be able to govern without the support of Vox, “My model is to have enough votes to govern alone “, he stated in a radio interview. He acknowledges the challenge of reaching an absolute majority, “it is a very challenging goal, but it’s not impossible.”

Feijóo has also brought criticism upon himself for his open criticism of the Post Office and their handling of the soaring demand for postal votes and has been criticized by left-wing parties for undermining Correos, the national post office service. Feijóo stated that “The Post Office is incompetent” because “the organisation is not managed well” even in “ordinary” periods.