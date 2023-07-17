Fugitive Arrested By Spanish Police In Alicante

By John Ensor • 17 July 2023 • 11:12

Fugitive Captured In alicante. Credit: Policia Nacional/Twitter.com

FOLLOWING the issue of a European arrest warrant, Spain’s National Police have detained a suspect who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of a man over 25 years ago.

On Monday. July 17, a report by Policia Nacional detailed the arrest of a dangerous fugitive wanted by Polish authorities, who could face up to 25 years in prison for murder.

National Police officers have arrested a dangerous man who has been on the run from Polish authorities. The man allegedly belonged to a Polish criminal group and was involved in the Zgorzelec War.

Fugitive’s Criminal History

The criminal group perpetrated cross-border smuggling, and during the 1990s took part in an armed conflict near the border with the Czech Republic and Germany, known as the Zgorzelec War or ‘War of the Spirits,’ for the control of smuggling routes.

A recent operation by the Polish Central Bureau of Investigation (CBSP), discovered the body of a man who had been missing since 1997. The man was found with obvious signs of a violent death from gunshot wounds, in the Polish region of Lower Silesia.

The investigation by the Polish authorities focused on two Polish nationals as the main suspects. Fearing arrest, the two suspects immediately disappeared. Their escape activated the ‘Shadow Hunters,’ a CBSP group that specialises in locating fugitives. Meanwhile, the Polish National Prosecutor’s Office issued the appropriate European Arrest Warrants, in case they decided to flee the country.

One of the men was arrested in the Mazovia area, not far from the country’s capital Warsaw. The other wanted man was rumoured to have fled to Spain.

Wanted Man’s Arrest In Alicante

This information was passed on by the Polish authorities to the Fugitive Tracking Section of the National Police. The investigations carried out together with GRECO Levante and the UDYCO of Alicante led them to a house in Orihuela. Officers deduced that the fugitive lived there with his partner, and left hastily just a few hours before the arrival of the Spanish police.

Thanks to the fluid and continuous exchange of information with the CBSP, the vehicle used by the fugitive had been identified while he had crossed the border between Poland and Germany, on his way to Spain.

As a result of this new information, and in view of the danger of the individual, an extensive surveillance operation was set up in the vicinity of the property which resulted in his successful arrest as he was getting out of the car. Various documents, cash and three mobile devices were seized.