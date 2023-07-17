Gatwick Airport Strikes: Dates Listed

By John Ensor • 17 July 2023 • 12:49

Gatwick Airport Strikes. Credit: boscorelli/Shutterstock.com

AIR travellers look set to face delays and disappointment this summer as workers at London’s Gatwick Airport are preparing to take industrial action during the peak getaway period.

Within a matter of weeks, staff at Gatwick Airport will stage eight days of strikes which are likely to hit major holiday airlines such as TUI, easyJet, Ryanair and BA, according to the Daily Express, Monday, July 17.

Gatwick Strikes Imminent

Tourists wanting to leave British shores from Gatwick airport on a foreign break could face travel misery as workers are due to go on strike from the end of July through to early August.

Disgruntled Gatwick employees numbering almost 1,000 including ground handling and baggage handling operatives as well as check-in representatives, are walking out over a dispute about wages.

The union behind the strike action has admitted that significant disruption, cancellations and delays are ‘inevitable’ in a statement that spells bad news for Gatwick’s passengers.

Passengers have been advised to keep checking their flight details before they set out to the airport, despite the fact that airlines have the job of notifying their customers of any problems.

These latest strikes are just one of several issues facing travellers this year with many European flights also subjected to a string of strikes by air traffic controllers.

Eight Days Of Gatwick Strike Action

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Sunday, July 30

Monday, July 31

Friday, August 4

Saturday, August 5

Sunday, August 6

Monday, August 7

The industrial action is likely to affect major airlines such as British Airways easyJet, Ryanair, TUI, Wizz and Westjet.

The strikes appear to have been timed to coincide with some of the busiest travel periods as many UK families take advantage of the school holidays. Even if Scheduled flights are going ahead, passengers are advised to prepare for delays and queues.

Gatwick workers aren’t employed by the airlines which means that airlines are not obliged to offer customers compensation, they should, however, offer an alternative option in the event of a cancelled flight.

A spokesperson for Which? Rocio Concha, offered further clarification and said that when potential disruption is known in advance, airlines should give their customers a chance of a refund or an alternative route. And, depending on the length of the delay they may offer refreshments or accommodation.