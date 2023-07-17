Maximum Retail Price Of Standard Butane Gas Bottles In Spain Falls To Lowest in 12 Months

By Chris King • 17 July 2023 • 16:29

Image of a lorry delivering butane gas cylinders. Credit: IMAGEN PUNTO DE LUZ/Shutterstock.com

According to the resolution published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the maximum retail price of a butane gas cylinder in Spain will drop by 4.89 per cent this Tuesday, July 18.

At €15.18, this latest price will be the lowest for the last 12 months. This reduction is said to be mainly due to a sharp fall of 25 per cent in the price of raw materials. To a lesser extent, the appreciation of the euro against the dollar by 0.2 per cent has also helped.

Sources from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge however confirmed that transportation costs had become 16.6 per cent more expensive, according to Facua, the consumer’s association in Spain.

This reduction offsets the increase in the cost of marketing that is applied between this update and July 15, 2024, of 53.3 cents per kilogram, which is 4.8 per cent higher than in the previous period.

LPG bottles have no standardised price

The cost of bottled liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of between 8 and 20 kilograms – the traditional butane cylinder – is not standardised.

Its value is reviewed bimonthly on the third Tuesday of the month, by Resolution of the General Directorate for Energy Policy and Mines.

This bimonthly review is calculated based on the cost of raw materials (propane and butane) in international markets, as well as the cost of freight (transportation) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.

On the other hand, said price revision, upwards or downwards, is limited to 5 per cent, accumulating the excess or defect in price for its application in subsequent revisions.

Sales of LPG bottles have fallen by 25 per cent since 2010

Bottled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is a mixture of hydrocarbons, mainly composed of butane. It serves as an alternative to natural gas for energy consumption in pressure containers, especially in towns or urban centres without connection to the natural gas network.

Currently, 64.5 million LPG containers of different capacities are consumed annually. It is a fuel in decline, since from 2010 to 2021 the total consumption of bottled LPG has reportedly fallen by more than 25 per cent.