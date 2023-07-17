Record 2.6 Million Postal Votes for Election

UPDATE: More Than 4,000 Evacuated As La Palma Fire Burns 'Out Of Control' In The Canary Islands Close
By Lisa Zeffertt • 17 July 2023 • 10:14

Police arrests follow postal vote corruption.

Postal vote fraud. Credit: Marcos del M/Shutterstock.com

2.6 MILLION postal vote requests were submitted by the time that the postal voting application deadline arrived, in preparation for the July 23 elections in Spain. This record-breaking number of postal votes is 80.45 per cent higher than the previous record on June 26, 2016, (1,453,446 votes). Correos, the national postal service, confirmed that by July 14, the historical record for postal votes has been broken with more than 2.6 million petitions from citizens. 2,622,808 applications for voting by mail have been received, of which 1,924,976 were presented in person at post offices nationwide, and 697,832 were made electronically through the Correos website. The Community of Madrid was the autonomous region with the highest number of requests, almost 24 per cent of the total.

One of the reasons for this exceptional figure is the fact that the election will take place in the middle of summer, coinciding with vacations and travel to second homes, causing many voters to register for the postal vote.

This flurry of postal vote applications and registrations has led to post offices nationwide opening for longer hours to meet the rising demand. The response of the post office in the face of this challenge was deemed insufficient by the Popular Party (PP) candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who stated that the post office “has not risen to the occasion” when it comes to providing sufficient resources to face the notable increase in applications for voting by mail.

President Pedro Sánchez criticized Feijóo’s criticism of the postal voting system as a way to sow doubt and promote distrust in the organization.

Correos ensured that it is adopting “all the necessary organizational measures to guarantee compliance with the obligations entrusted to it during the electoral processes.” In addition, the public entity announced that it has employed 20,240 workers with “reinforcement contracts” since May 30. A move that was criticized by Feijóo as “incompetent” for how long it took to take this step.

Voters now have until July 20 to deliver the ballot to any post office, and it will be necessary to show your DNI or identity card when voting by mail, a measure imposed by the Central Electoral Board.

