Spanish Gang Lured Victims Through Online Dating Sites

By John Ensor • 17 July 2023 • 9:09

Gang of five arrested. Credit: Guardiacivil.es

LAW enforcement officers in Spain have arrested a criminal gang who lured their victims via online dating sites.

Details have emerged of a Gang, that operated in Madrid, who stole their victim’s personal details in a huge fraud scam, as reported by the Guardia Civil, Sunday, July 16.

Victims Lured On Promise Of Sex

The victims were invited to a flat in Madrid to have sex, whereupon they were drugged in order to falsify their personal documents and credit cards. They also recorded sexual relations without the consent of the victims through cameras installed in the house.

The Guardia Civil, as part of Operation Evoiko, has arrested five people involved in falsifying documents and credit cards of people who were lured through online sexual contact websites.

The suspects invited their victims to a flat in Madrid to have sex, where they were drugged, their personal documents and credit cards were then falsified to rent vehicles, ask for credit or make purchases on the internet.

The investigation has so far uncovered, 46 crimes of fraud, 85 crimes of forgery, one crime against public health, one crime of animal abuse and 31 crimes against road safety have been recorded.

The operation began at the end of 2020 when officers were alerted after they received complaints filed by several of the victims. Investigators discovered that a group of people were recruiting victims through online contact pages to invite them to a flat that the organisation had located in the district of Usera, Madrid, to have sexual relations.

When people arrived at the premises, the criminals used substances such as mephedrone, Popper, CMC (clophedrone), cocaine, and methamphetamines to drug their victims intravenously and often without their consent.

Once the victim was subdued, the organisation took advantage of the situation to falsify or clone their personal documents and credit cards, with which they formalised car rental contracts, requested credit through online companies and made multiple purchases over the internet through fake accounts, including several guns and simulated weapons.

The gang also took advantage of the state of submission in which the victims found themselves. They recorded sexual relations without their consent, through the cameras installed on all the walls of the house and uploaded them to the internet through online sex portals for financial gain.

Evidence Found In Apartment

During a search of the flat, narcotic substances, syringes, multiple relaxing medicines, and the original documents of many of their victims were found. Also, computer material was examined where officers found proof of their illegal activities.

A dog was also found in the flat in poor health and unsanitary conditions. According to the statements of three of the victims, the dog had been mistreated in their presence. For this reason, it was rescued and handed over to the veterinary services of the Madrid City Council (SEVEMUR).