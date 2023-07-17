Spanish Hunting Dog Horrors Exposed

By Jo Pugh • 17 July 2023 • 9:15

Spanish hunting dogs are widely mistreated. Credit: AnimaNaturalis

A protest was held in Alicante on Sunday, July 16, to highlight the plight of the treatment of Spanish hunting dogs. To coincide with this, a report on the terrible conditions these dogs are kept in was published.

AnimaNaturalis and CAS International uncovered the crudeness of hunting with dogs in Spain, at the moment when the PSOE announced that it is not a priority to draw up specific legislation for dogs used in hunting, as regional regulations already exist. In September, the PSOE promised to publish this regulation to justify its exclusion from the recently passed animal welfare law.

The research images come from 11 locations in various provinces of Spain, including a breeding centre, hunting kennels and a game meat processor. These were all documented between 2021 and 2023. The images show badly injured dogs, game animals dying, hunters stitching their dogs’ wounds without veterinary supervision, and even the use of illegal drugs.

Because of the brutality that it entails and the possibility of suffering injuries and confrontations with other animals, the use of dogs in hunts in the open field is prohibited in most EU countries. Apart from Spain, dogs can only be used directly for game hunting in Portugal and France.

The Affinity Foundation points to hunting as the second cause of abandonment in the country, and estimates about 22,000 dogs were discarded in 2021 by hunters, 13% of the total.

At hunting kennels, dogs can fulfil different functions that primarily pursue three purposes: finding the game, forcing it to move towards fences and being able to confront them and immobilise them. Some of the most used breeds are podencos, the griffon and the bloodhound for their sense of smell and speed.

A breeding centre was visited, in which rust, iron and sharp edges were evident in puppy pens. Stale water, pieces of stale bread dropped on faeces and careless handling of the puppies was evident.

Legally, there is no minimum age at which puppies can start hunting, so both this and the moment of their withdrawal from the hunt depend on their owner.

In previous research presented in 2022, AnimaNaturalis and CAS International showed 29 hunting kennels where the dogs lived in unsanitary conditions, exposed to inclement weather, often without access to clean food or water and in very small spaces.

The ‘Truth of the Spanish Hunting Dogs’ from AnimaNaturalis on Vimeo.

In the case of hunting kennels, their owners can house more than fifty dogs in kennels, either separated from each other by cages, or in large warehouses. They remain chained to the floor or wall at all times.

When a wild boar hurts a dog, it is said among hunters that it has “punctured” it. AnimaNaturalis have witnessed some dogs wearing protective vests completely pierced by the tusks of wild boars. Some had very deep wounds. In general, most of the dogs used by the hunting kennels were not wearing vests or protected in any way.

Hunters suture the wounds of their dogs or close them with a stapler during the hunt. They also administer injections and medications, but at no time are these procedures given under veterinary supervision. The injured dogs are tied to trees to rest while the hunt is underway. Sometimes the dogs manage to get loose to continue accompanying the hunters through the bush. On one occasion, several dogs found another tied up, alone and vulnerable, and they attacked it.

“We have seen animals that, due to their injuries, have been unable to hunt. Others with deep cuts in the neck, the flank pierced or the diaphragm exposed.

We also have evidence that at least three dogs died of dehydration in one of the hunts, according to what the hunters themselves stated”, said Aïda Gascón, director of AnimaNaturalis in Spain.

“The objective of our investigation is to denounce the mistreatment and sustained and normalised suffering of animals in hunting. The specific situations that have been registered are not exceptions or negligence, but the standard of this practice. It is not our intention to denounce hunters or even criminalise the people who appear in the investigation. Our concern is the animals, and these images seek to get the authorities to address the urgent problem of their protection”, added Gascón.

With this investigation, AnimaNaturalis and CAS International have launched a new campaign, #StopCaza, and ask supporters to sign the petition to request greater protection for dogs used for hunting.