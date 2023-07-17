Spanish Woman Offers €500 For Return Of Her ‘Unique’ Stolen Phone

By John Ensor • 17 July 2023 • 20:33

Girl's massage to Phone thief. Credit Janirec-Twitter.com

A young woman has offered a substantial sum of money for the return of her phone which was stolen from her while she was at a festival on Saturday.

On Saturday, July 15 a young woman named Janire was enjoying the festivities in Santurtzi, in Spain’s Basque Country, when her mobile phone was stolen.

Phone Has Sentimental Value

The phone contains something very special and unique and is like no other in the world as it contains photos and audio recordings of her mother who passed away.

The desperately sad woman has even promised not to report the thief to the authorities as long as the precious phone, which is of immense sentimental value, is returned. She has even said the offer of €500 is negotiable.

Janire launched an appeal on Twitter to explain why: ‘Please, my phone was stolen in santurtzi, blue/green samsung galaxy a52s 5G case. I GIVE 500 EUROS TO WHOEVER RETURNS IT TO ME, IT CONTAINED THE LAST AUDIO OF MY MOTHER AND PHOTOS WITH HER, BEFORE DYING, PLEASE I BEG YOU, I GIVE 5OO EUROS.’

According to her social networks, the phone contains the last voice messages from her mother before she died and photographs of them together.

Janire said that it was taken from her when she was enjoying the fiestas in Santurtzi , Vizcaya last Saturday. ‘They stole it from me just when the first txozna begins along the promenade that overlooks the estuary.’

Janire is willing to negotiate with the thieves for a higher amount to recover the souvenirs contained in her phone.

‘If you want to sell it, look, sell it to me, my own mobile and I won’t report you,’ she pleads. She hopes the thieves have given up on the phone’s SD card.

‘If you find any SD cards lying around, please contact me here. I want to believe that they have thrown the card away because they are not interested in it and maybe it has my mother’s photos on it and not in the internal memory,’ she hopes.

Mobile Phone Located In Bilbao

Janire actually discovered the location of her mobile phone thanks to an app that located it in a building on Calle Fernández del Campo in Bilbao. She went there alone and left a note on the doorway.

‘I got a location of my mobile at 1.05 pm in Bilbao and now it has disappeared and it doesn’t come up anymore and the police haven’t paid any attention to me. I don’t know what else to do but go there on my own without a phone.’ she says.

Some time later she decided to go to the scene. ‘As a last resort, I put a note on the door. It won’t help, but it’s the only thing I could do without possibly getting hurt/killed,’ she says.

In the message, Janire informs the thieves that she knows they have her mobile phone but still offers them the reward and again promises that she will not report them.

Although the search for the mobile phone has so far been fruitless, Janire has not yet given up hope of finding it.