Why Young Spaniards Don’t Vote

By Lisa Zeffertt • 17 July 2023 • 9:16

May 28, time to vote Credit: Image by Freepik

AS election day draws near, and political parties battle to win the votes of the undecided, another important factor may affect the outcome of the elections and determine the future of Spain – Youth abstention from voting.

Why do young Spanish people abstain from votes? Is it because young people are not interested in politics? Or is it because politicians have little to offer the disillusioned youth of today?

Youth abstention from voting is on the rise and poses a risk to democracy as, without the youth vote, the interests of young people and their future will not be represented by politicians.

Almost a third of voters in Spain are between the ages of 18 and 35 years old, and although young people tend to abstain more than in other age groups, the figures seem to be on the rise with no signs of stopping. According to Central Sociological Research Institute (CIS), around 17 per cent of voters in this age group abstained in the 2019 general elections, a higher figure than the average of 12.7 per cent. Voters over the age of 65 are the majority of the population turning up at the polls, making up 55.11 per cent of the votes in the country.

Pedro Abellán, a doctor of Political Science, explains that young people prefer to express their political affiliations by other means, and “prefer non-conventional forms of participation, such as doing a sit-in or painting, to joining a political party, writing to a representative or going to vote.”

Fernando, a 27-year-old IT scientist in Jaén told Cadena Ser, “I don’t like to be deceived, mainly, and that is one of the reasons why I am not going to vote.” As one of the 11 million young people registered to go to the polls, he, like many others will abstain from the vote because of a widespread feeling that young people are not being represented by the different political parties.

Patricia, a 25-year-old psychologist in Salamanca believes that putting pressure on political power from the streets is more effective than going to the ballot box, “I am not going to vote because, honestly, I believe that it is useless, there is no choice that takes young people into account and I believe that there are more useful ways to obtain measures and claim rights, such as demonstrations, strikes or the actions carried out in the streets”, she told Cadena Ser.

A common misconception is that young people who do not vote are not interested in politics, but many young people cite the reasons for abstention being a lack of worthy candidates that represent their interests and disappointment in politics in general. Also, young people do not feel represented in political parties as there are very few youth leaders and representatives in parliament, leading to a sense of feeling unheard and unrepresented.

However, this worrying trend of abstention will lead to democratic imbalances. Pedro Abellán, Political Scientist says, “We have a very negative discourse in our society, and it is normal for those of us who are committed to democracy to point out the defects of democracy, but if the only thing that reaches these young people are these defects, we will have problems pointing out the necessary commitment for participation.”

Abellán believes the best way to encourage political participation is via education. “It is striking that we do not teach young people how a political party works… or what ways are there to put pressure on political power,” he said, “I hear candidates say ‘vote for me,’ but I don’t hear them say ‘join our party.’” With various crises, the pandemic, high youth unemployment and dwindling opportunities, many young people feel disempowered and unable to change the future through involvement in politics.

Experts agree that there is still a long way to go to create that culture of participation with more actions, training and policies that involve young people, in the meantime, there could be great abstention among the youth population in the face of the elections on July 23, leaving the hands of Spain’s future in the hands of older generations.