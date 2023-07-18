Armed Gang In Spain Allegedly Posed As Security Forces

By John Ensor • 18 July 2023 • 22:22
Illegal firearms haul.
Credit: Policia Nacional/Twitter.com
The Nacional Police have broken up a gang that specialised in smuggling illegal firearms who are also suspected of imitating security officers.
It was revealed on Tuesday, July 18, by the Policia Nacional, that two suspects were arrested, suspected of possessing and smuggling illegal arms as well as trafficking narcotic substances, money laundering and membership of a criminal group.
Police officers have brought down a criminal group in Madrid which specialised in arms trafficking and was linked to organised and violent youth groups belonging to the notorious Dominicans Don’t Play gang
Dominicans Don’t Play (DDP) is a Dominican-American street gang that originated in 1990s New York. It has a violent reputation and holds a large share of the cocaine market thanks to its links to the Columbian drug cartel. It has been active across Europe in countries such as Belgium, Germany, Spain and the UK.
The General Information Headquarters and the Provincial Information Brigade of Madrid became aware of the illegal activity of a criminal group dedicated to the storage and trafficking of weapons linked to DDP.
The operation was carried out on Tuesday, July 11 with the entry and search of two homes, a storage room and a shop in Madrid. Two people were arrested under suspicion of the possession and illicit trafficking of prohibited firearms and illicit possession of ammunition.
They were also allegedly involved in the trafficking of narcotic substances, money laundering and membership of a criminal group.
In addition, a woman has been investigated for collaboration with the crimes of drug trafficking, money laundering and membership of a criminal group.
In the searches carried out, investigators seized two handguns – one of them with the reference numbers erased, a long assault rifle-type weapon and a long shotgun-type weapon with sawed-off barrels. In addition, a large quantity of ammunition, cash, documentation linking the suspects to their membership of the DDP and various narcotic substances were also found.
Investigators also seized various items such as ballistic waistcoats, tactical clothing, metal copies of emblem plates, all similar to those normally used by the Security Forces. Evidence that leads officers to believe the suspects carried out ‘vuelcos’ or ‘overturns,’ stealing goods belonging to other rival groups or gangs, pretending to be agents of authority.
