Castellfollit de la Roca: The Hanging Town

By Catherine McGeer • 18 July 2023 • 15:17

Caption: Explore the captivating charm of Castellfollit de la Roca, where history meets nature Image: Shutterstock/ Stanislav Simonyan

Perched on a basalt cliff overlooking the Garrotxa volcanic area, Castellfollit de la Roca is a picturesque Catalan village in the Province of Girona often referred to as “The Hanging Town.” Its unique position, rich history, architectural charm, and culinary delights make it a must-visit destination.

A Geological Marvel

Castellfollit de la Roca owes its existence to the forces of nature. The village is perched on a narrow basaltic cliff formed by the erosive power of the Fluvià and Toronell rivers. This spectacular precipice, over 50 meters (164 feet) in height was formed by the overlaying of two lava flows, the first took place 217,000 years ago and originated in the area of the village of Batet, and has formed slabs. The second, a more recent formation from the volcanoes of Begudà is 192,000 years old and has formed into prismatic shapes.

Historical Significance

The history of Castellfollit de la Roca dates back to the Middle Ages, with the first documented evidence of the village’s existence found in 13th-century records. The strategic location atop the cliff provided a defensive advantage, attracting early settlers seeking protection. Today, the village’s medieval layout and traditional houses offer a glimpse into its storied past. The houses are mostly made from volcanic rock. At the end of the cliff lies the Josep Pla viewpoint square from which one can see a spectacular panorama.

Architectural Gems

Castellfollit de la Roca enchants visitors with its traditional houses, narrow streets, and medieval charm. Stone buildings adorned with wooden balconies and picturesque courtyards create a captivating atmosphere. Notable landmarks such as the Church of Saint Salvador, the Sant Roc Chapel, and the former Town Hall building contribute to the town’s architectural allure.

Captivating Views

One of the main draws of Castellfollit de la Roca is the breathtaking panoramic views it offers. From various vantage points within the village, visitors can gaze out over the Garrotxa volcanic area, fertile fields, and distant mountain ranges. The striking contrast between the imposing basalt cliff and the serene beauty of the Catalan countryside creates a scene straight out of a postcard.

Cultural Experiences

Castellfollit de la Roca embraces its cultural heritage with a range of experiences for visitors. Traditional festivals, such as the annual Festes Majors, offer an opportunity to witness age-old traditions, lively processions, music, dance, and gastronomic delights. Immersing oneself in the local culture during these celebrations provides a deeper understanding of the town’s identity.

Gastronomic Delights

The Garrotxa volcanic area is famous for its hearty gastronomy, and Castellfollit de la Roca showcases this culinary tradition. Local ingredients, including Sant Pau beans and wild mushrooms, are featured in the region’s dishes. While the village may not have gourmet restaurants like those in Girona or Olot, the traditional establishments offer a unique dining experience with stunning views that are hard to find elsewhere.

More to Discover…

Within Castellfollit de la Roca lie several hidden gems waiting to be discovered. The Broken Bridge, locally known as the Pont Trencat, bears witness to the village’s history. Constructed in 1908 and later abandoned due to structural issues caused by the movement of the earth and floods, the bridge remains an intriguing sight. Another gem is Poch’s microbrewery, producing small-batch beers including ales, stouts, and fruit beers. Visitors can enjoy not only quality brews but also a friendly atmosphere. Additionally, El Museu de l’Embotit, meaning the ‘Museum of Cured Meats,’ showcases the history of Catalan charcuterie, allowing visitors to explore the traditional techniques, tools, and machines used in the production of cured meats.

Castellfollit de la Roca, with its awe-inspiring setting, rich history, architectural splendour, and hidden gems, offers a complete experience for travellers. From the geological marvel of its basaltic cliff to the captivating views of the Garrotxa volcanic area, this hanging town is a destination of unmatched beauty. Immerse yourself in its history, indulge in hearty gastronomy, witness age-old traditions, explore hidden treasures, and leave with unforgettable memories. Castellfollit de la Roca is a testament to the harmonious coexistence between nature and human creativity and a place where enchantment awaits at every turn.

For more information see their official website: https://castellfollitdelaroca.cat/