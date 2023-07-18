Dog Owners Face €120 Fines For Their Pets Fouling Pavements In A French Town

By Chris King • 18 July 2023 • 20:56

Image of a sign telling owners to pick up dog poo. Credit: Stephen Craven/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

After new legislation to combat the continued problem of dog poo on its streets was passed in a French town, dog owners face getting their pets DNA tested.

This new mandatory testing rule has been introduced by Robert Menard, the mayor of Beziers. It means that street cleaners will now take samples from any droppings found in the town which will then be analysed to identify the offending dog’s owner.

As a result, dog owners found guilty of not cleaning up their pets’ mess will be fined and forced to pay a cleaning fee of €120.

According to the mayor’s office, the council’s annual bill for cleaning up the mess left behind by dogs amounted to €80,000

Speaking last weekend on the local radio station France Bleu, the town’s mayor said: “I’m outraged that some people never clean up after their animals. We did a count and 1,000 dog poops were picked up just in the town centre. That’s not right”.

He explained: “We thought that if we put police officers on the street it would have an effect, but when there’s a police officer, people clean up. It’s when there’s no one around that they don’t crouch down and do their civic duty”.

Previous attempts to pass this law failed

Previous attempts by Menard to introduce this policy were rejected on legal grounds. The independent politician with links to the far-right had been campaigning since 2016 to get his dog DNA testing bill established.

Dog owners in the famous bull-fighting town which is located in the Hérault department in the Occitanie region of Southern France now face a two-year period during which this law will be implemented on an experimental basis.

Anybody who fails to provide a valid document proving that their pet has undergone the compulsory DNA testing is liable to receive a fine of €38 from local police officers. DNA testing for dogs is usually done at the vet by providing a saliva sample.

There will be a three-month introductory period with no fines

Menard promised that there would be an introductory period of three months during which the €120 cleaning fine will not be enforced upon the town’s 75,000 inhabitants.

“People who don’t clean up after their dogs couldn’t give a damn about anyone. Sometimes I hear people say, ‘It’s up to municipal workers to clean up after my dog’. They’ll see now. It’s going to cost them €120”.

Beziers is not the first place to introduce such a law. A similar law already exists in some parts of London, as well as the Spanish city of Valencia, and Tel Aviv in Israel.

In Florida, landlords in some private residential areas require owners to provide samples of their pets’ DNA in order to identify any animals that might foul the complex’s pavements, as reported by insiderpaper.com.